Jordan Clarkson Ignites Jazz Comeback In Return From Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson returned from a multiple-game absence and helped the Utah Jazz come from behind in the second half to defeat the Toronto Raptors.

Jordan Clarkson helps Jazz down Raptors

The Raptors hosted the Jazz at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, December 23.

RELATED: Jazz Stun Raptors With Come From Behind Win

Utah beat Toronto, 126-119.

The @utahjazz stunned the @raptors with a 13 point comeback to earn a 126-119 victory on the road. #TakeNote https://t.co/hZOrkBK4gY — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 24, 2023

Before Utah’s game in Canada, Clarkson had missed six straight contests due to a hamstring injury. During the stretch, the Jazz went 4-2 from December 13-21.

With the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year back in the rotation, the Jazz won consecutive games for only the fourth time this season and picked up their fourth victory away from the Delta Center.

The Missouri product entered the game 6:02 into the opening quarter and immediately injected some scoring into Utah’s offense.

In his first six minutes on the court, Clarkson scored seven points on 3-4 field goals.

With 12 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Jazz were trailing by a score of 98-85 and appeared to be heading toward a 14th loss on the road.

Clarkson went to work and helped ignite a double-digit comeback in Canada.

Over the final quarter, the shooting guard scored 16 points on 5-10 shooting, including 3-6 from beyond the arc. He also recorded two rebounds and three assists while posting a plus-20 rating in the fourth quarter.

From the 4:02 mark of the quarter until only 29 seconds were remaining, Clarkson scored 11 straight points for the Jazz.

The Flamethrower was officially back for Utah.

He finished the night with 30 points on 11-22 shooting and 4-9 from three. Clarkson had three rebounds, six assists, and one steal. He had only two turnovers and posted a plus-minus rating of plus-19.

12th time in his career that Jordan has scored 15 points or more in the 4th quarter 🤘🇵🇭#PlayerHighlights | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/fvKFFc9wSk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 24, 2023

Clarkson entered the evening averaging 16.6 points per contest on 39.9 percent shooting in his first 19 games this season.

Up next for Clarkson and the Jazz

With the win, the Jazz improved their record to 12-18 this season, including 4-13 on the road.

Utah’s next game is on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, December 26 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland