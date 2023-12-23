On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Football Drops To Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl

Dec 23, 2023, 8:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The Utah Utes football team struggled to put points up as they lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl.

Utah wasn’t able to get on the board until early in the fourth quarter.

A great defensive performance kept the Utes in striking distance but they ultimately came up short, losing 14-7.

Pregame

First Half

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Second Half

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED: Micah Bernard Runs In Fourth-Quarter Equalizing Touchdown

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Utah faces Northwestern in Las Vegas Bowl? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Las Vegas Bowl Loss

The bowl losing streak continues for Utah football after they failed to get much offense going against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chargers DB Alohi Gilman Forces Pair Of Turnovers By Bills

Alohi Gilman forced a pair of turnovers during the Week 16 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Ignites Jazz Comeback In Return From Injury

Jordan Clarkson returned from a multiple-game absence and helped the Utah Jazz come from behind in the second half to defeat the Raptors.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Micah Bernard Runs In Fourth-Quarter Equalizing Touchdown

After going scoreless through the first three quarters, Utah Football got on the board in the fourth with a Micah Bernard rushing touchdown.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blog: Jazz Stun Raptors With Come From Behind Win

The Utah Jazz shocked the Toronto Raptors erasing a 13 point fourth quarter deficit to earn a 126-119 win on the road.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dunn, Markkanen Connect For Alley-Oop Dunk During Jazz-Raptors Game

Lauri Markkanen opened the fourth quarter with a slam dunk on an alley-oop from Kris Dunn during Utah’s game against the Raptors.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Utes Football Drops To Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl