Chargers DB Alohi Gilman Forces Pair Of Turnovers By Bills

Dec 23, 2023, 9:27 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Orem High standout Alohi Gilman forced a pair of turnovers during the Week 16 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

Former Orem Tiger forces two turnovers in Week 16

The Chargers hosted the Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, December 23.

Gilman forced a fumble and snatched an interception during Los Angeles’ home loss.

The safety’s first turnover was a pick that came early in the second half. With 12:17 remaining in the third quarter, Gilman hauled in a pass thrown by Josh Allen and intended for Stefon Diggs. He returned the interception for no gain at the Los Angeles 42-yard line.

It was Gilman’s first interception of 2023 and the third of his NFL career.

Later in the game, Gilman forced a fumble by Bills running back James Cook. The former Orem Tiger knocked the ball free from Cook’s possession and the Chargers recovered the ball at the Buffalo 32-yard line with 7:19 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Gilman and the Chargers, the Bills went on to kick a go-ahead, game-winning field goal with 28 to go.

Buffalo captured a 24-22 victory in the Saturday showdown.

Gilman finished the contest with three total tackles, two solo tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one interception.

He entered Week 16 having recorded 65 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and five pass breakups this season.

About Alohi Gilman

Prior to his NFL career, Gilman played high school football for the Orem Tigers in Orem, Utah, and Kahuku High School in Laie, Hawaii.

Gilman attended Notre Dame and played for the Fighting Irish after high school.

During his time in South Bend, the safety played in 26 games for the Irish. He recorded 169 total tackles, 91 solo tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.

After his college career, the Chargers picked the former Tigers and Irish safety with the 186th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gilman has played for the Chargers for all four seasons of his professional career.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

