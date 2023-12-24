On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Bursts For 31-Yard Touchdown Against Colts

Dec 24, 2023, 1:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier broke free down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run during the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tyler Allgeier scores fourth rushing touchdown of 2023 season

The Falcons hosted the Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24.

With 11:13 remaining in the third quarter, Allgeier broke out of the backfield and down the far sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run. Allgeier’s run helped the Falcons stretch their lead to 20-7.

It was the former BYU star’s first touchdown since November 5 and his fourth rushing score this season.

Allgeier’s touchdown capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:47.

After the score, Allgeier had three carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for 19 yards out of the backfield.

RELATED: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Finds Paydirt For First Time Since Week 1

The second-year running back entered Week 16 having run for 577 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Falcons came into the game owning a 6-8 record.

RELATED STORIES

Atlanta’s game against Indianapolis is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Packers To Win Over Panthers With 3-TD Performance

Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 with a multiple-touchdown game.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders LB Cody Barton Grabs First Interception Of 2023 Season

Cody Barton picked off a pass for his first interception of the 2023 season during the Week 16 game between the Commanders and Jets.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Three Takeaways From Utah Football’s Las Vegas Bowl Loss

The bowl losing streak continues for Utah football after they failed to get much offense going against Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chargers DB Alohi Gilman Forces Pair Of Turnovers By Bills

Alohi Gilman forced a pair of turnovers during the Week 16 NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Football Drops To Northwestern In Las Vegas Bowl

The Utah Utes football team struggled to put points up as they lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Ignites Jazz Comeback In Return From Injury

Jordan Clarkson returned from a multiple-game absence and helped the Utah Jazz come from behind in the second half to defeat the Raptors.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Bursts For 31-Yard Touchdown Against Colts