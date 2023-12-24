Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Bursts For 31-Yard Touchdown Against Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier broke free down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run during the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tyler Allgeier scores fourth rushing touchdown of 2023 season

The Falcons hosted the Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24.

With 11:13 remaining in the third quarter, Allgeier broke out of the backfield and down the far sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run. Allgeier’s run helped the Falcons stretch their lead to 20-7.

It was the former BYU star’s first touchdown since November 5 and his fourth rushing score this season.

Allgeier’s touchdown capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that lasted 3:47.

After the score, Allgeier had three carries for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also had one reception for 19 yards out of the backfield.

The second-year running back entered Week 16 having run for 577 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Falcons came into the game owning a 6-8 record.

Atlanta’s game against Indianapolis is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons finished last season with a 7-10 record.

