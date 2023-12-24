Commanders LB Cody Barton Grabs First Interception Of 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes linebacker Cody Barton picked off a pass for his first interception of the 2023 season during the Week 16 game between the Washington Commanders and New York Jets.

Cody Barton records first pick of season

The Jets hosted the Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 24.

RELATED: Commanders LB Cody Barton Recovers Fumble By Broncos

With 6:43 remaining in the third quarter, Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian attempted a pass in the red zone and was intercepted by Barton. The former Utah standout returned the ball 52 yards to the New York 44-yard line.

Barton’s interception ended a three-play, 16-yard drive by the Jets.

Following the pick, Barton had seven total tackles, five solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception.

The former Ute entered the game having recorded 91 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, and one fumble recovery this season.

The Commanders trailed the Jets by a score of 27-7 at the time of Barton’s pick.

Six plays after the turnover, the Commanders scored a touchdown to cut New York’s lead to 27-14.

Washington’s game against New York is broadcast on CBS and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Cody Barton

Prior to his college and professional careers, Barton was a standout player for the Bengals of Brighton High School.

After his prep career, the linebacker played at the University of Utah from 2015-18. During his time with the Utes, Barton recorded 234 total tackles, 131 solo tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 47 games played.

Following his time at Utah, Barton was selected by the Seahawks with the No. 88 overall pick during the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, Barton recorded 136 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and six pass breakups.

Barton signed with the Commanders in March.

During his first four seasons in the league, the linebacker has posted 231 total tackles, 140 solo tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 65 games for the Seahawks.

In four career playoff games, Barton posted 18 total tackles, nine solo tackles, one sack, and three pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland