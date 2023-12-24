On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Jordan Love Leads Packers To Win Over Panthers With 3-TD Performance

Dec 24, 2023, 2:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 with a multiple-touchdown game.

Jordan Love carries Packers to Week 16 win

The Panthers hosted the Packers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 24.

The former Aggie helped Green Bay fight off a comeback attempt by the Panthers and keep their playoff hopes alive. The first-year start scored three touchdowns in the Week 16 victory.

Love’s first score of the game came on a one-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter. The QB keeper gave the Packers a 13-3 lead with 14:57 to go until halftime.

Later in the first half, Love linked up with Dontayvion Wicks for a 21-yard touchdown. The score stretched Green Bay’s lead to 23-10 with 49 seconds remaining before the break.

In the second half, Love tossed his second touchdown pass when he found Romeo Doubs for five yards and six points. Love’s third touchdown of the game pushed Green Bay’s lead to 30-16.

After the Panthers tied the game late in the fourth quarter, Love led the Packers to a game-winning field goal drive to secure a 33-30 win on the road.

Love finished the game 17/28 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He posted a passer rating of 109.1. Love added two carries for 12 yards and a touchdown with his legs.

The former USU standout entered Week 16 having thrown for 3,368 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season.

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 7-8.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Before the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

