On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Idaho man killed in a single-car crash on Sunday

Dec 24, 2023, 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:28 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: A 30-year-old man from Idaho died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Shoshone, Idaho. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car crash Sunday that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

According to a news release from the ISP, the incident happened at the intersection of 470 N. 375 West in Lincoln County at 2:28 p.m.

Police say the victim was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on 470 North when he was unable to negotiate the curve. Police also say, the driver then struck a power pole and rolled.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim was a resident of Jerome, Idaho, and police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The highway was blocked for roughly two hours.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Co-workers and friends are remembering a Utah woman, Chloe Stout, who was killed in an Arizona car ...

Alex Cabrero

Co-workers, friends reflect on the life of Utah woman killed in Arizona car crash

Co-workers, friends are remembering a Utah woman who was killed in a Arizona car crash earlier this week.

21 hours ago

Officers with the Cottonwood Police Department have stepped up to help a mother who recently had gi...

Brianna Chavez

Cottonwood Heights police officers collect money for victim of child’s stolen Christmas gifts

The Christmas season can be considered the season of giving. It's a phrase the Cottonwood Heights Police Department put into action after a burglary involving a child's Christmas presents.

21 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person transported by helicopter following crash on US Highway 6 near Soldier Summit

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person was transported by helicopter following a three-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

24 hours ago

Nine hundred turkeys were given out by Crossroads Urban Center for families to have Christmas dinne...

Kaigan Mears Bigler

More than1,000 Utah families in need given Christmas dinner and gifts

Cars lined up around the block on Lincoln Avenue in Salt Lake City on Saturday as volunteers handed out 900 turkeys to families in need, and the Ogden Rescue Mission fed hundreds of homeless people at a lunch banquet.

1 day ago

Spanish Fork Police say a 30-year-old man stabbed his father several times in the face and back in ...

Mark Jones

One man arrested following domestic violence incident in Spanish Fork

Police in Spanish Fork say they are looking for a 30-year-old male following a domestic violence situation Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Luke Seaver

One killed, another injured in Payson domestic violence incident, police say

One man was killed and another was hospitalized in a domestic violence incident in Payson just before midnight Friday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Idaho man killed in a single-car crash on Sunday