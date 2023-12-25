Idaho man killed in a single-car crash on Sunday

SHOSHONE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car crash Sunday that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

According to a news release from the ISP, the incident happened at the intersection of 470 N. 375 West in Lincoln County at 2:28 p.m.

Police say the victim was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on 470 North when he was unable to negotiate the curve. Police also say, the driver then struck a power pole and rolled.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim was a resident of Jerome, Idaho, and police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The highway was blocked for roughly two hours.