Man killed in head-on collision in Murray

MURRAY — Murray police say a man died Sunday evening following a head-on collision.

Police say the driver was traveling southbound on 700 East near 4500 South when he veered into oncoming traffic. Additionally, police say the driver may have been having a medical emergency.

The driver, who police say is in late 60s, died at the scene.

Those individuals in the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say no additional information on the crash will be released until after Tuesday.