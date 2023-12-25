On the Site:
Man killed in head-on collision in Murray

Dec 24, 2023, 8:23 PM

File - Murray police cars. Murray police say an elderly man died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in a head-on...

File - Murray police cars. Murray police say an elderly man died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in a head-on collision. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


MURRAY — Murray police say a man died Sunday evening following a head-on collision.

Police say the driver was traveling southbound on 700 East near 4500 South when he veered into oncoming traffic. Additionally, police say the driver may have been having a medical emergency.

The driver, who police say is in late 60s, died at the scene.

Those individuals in the other vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say no additional information on the crash will be released until after Tuesday.

Man killed in head-on collision in Murray