Sunday Edition: The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel
Dec 24, 2023, 9:28 PM
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson visits with the Rev. Phyllis Spiegel of Episcopal Diocese of Utah. She discusses what our daily walk with God looks like.
Dec 24, 2023, 9:28 PM
This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson visits with the Rev. Phyllis Spiegel of Episcopal Diocese of Utah. She discusses what our daily walk with God looks like.
Near the southern end of the Grand Canyon rests a trading post where you can find the work of Native American artisans, and if you’re lucky, you might catch the artist working there, too.
53 minutes ago
An attempted burglary at an auto shop in American Fork caught on camera, just days before Christmas. The suspect later caught thanks to the auto shop owner the same night.
1 hour ago
Sister Emily Belle Freeman, young women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined Sunday Edition.
2 hours ago
Murray police say a man died Sunday evening following a head-on collision.
3 hours ago
Many meteorologists have posed a holiday-related question that sparks a debate akin to whether or not "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.
4 hours ago
The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car crash Sunday that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.
6 hours ago
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.