On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Sunday Edition: The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel

Dec 24, 2023, 9:28 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

This week on Sunday Edition,  Boyd Matheson visits with the Rev. Phyllis Spiegel of Episcopal Diocese of Utah. She discusses what our daily walk with God looks like.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Near the southern end of the Grand Canyon is a trading post where you can find the work of Native A...

Erin Cox

Native American artists hope to pass their tradition on to future generations

Near the southern end of the Grand Canyon rests a trading post where you can find the work of Native American artisans, and if you’re lucky, you might catch the artist working there, too.

53 minutes ago

Surveillance video photo. (Travis Olsen)...

Brianna Chavez

Auto shop owner helps catch attempted burglar

An attempted burglary at an auto shop in American Fork caught on camera, just days before Christmas. The suspect later caught thanks to the auto shop owner the same night.

1 hour ago

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Sister Emily Belle Freeman

Sister Emily Belle Freeman, young women general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joined Sunday Edition.

2 hours ago

File - Murray police cars. Murray police say an elderly man died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023 in a head-on...

Mark Jones

Man killed in head-on collision in Murray

Murray police say a man died Sunday evening following a head-on collision.

3 hours ago

People skate at the Gallivan Center plaza rink on Saturday night. (Carter Williams, KSL.com)...

Carter Williams

Will there be a white Christmas this year? It may depend on how you define it

Many meteorologists have posed a holiday-related question that sparks a debate akin to whether or not "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.

4 hours ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Idaho man killed in a single-car crash on Sunday

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car crash Sunday that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Sunday Edition: The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel