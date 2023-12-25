Auto shop owner helps catch attempted burglar

AMERICAN FORK — An attempted burglary at an auto shop in American Fork caught on camera, just days before Christmas. The suspect later caught thanks to the auto shop owner the same night.

Owner of AF Collision, Travis Olsen, is calling the whole ordeal “luck.”

“I mean I shouldn’t have caught him,” he said.

The attempted burglary happened Friday night while Olsen and other employees were still inside the shop. Surveillance footage show the suspect walking in through a back door and picking up multiple tools.

Olsen said one of his employees spotted him while the suspect was attempting to leave.

“My painter came in and said, ‘who’s in the back of the shop?'” Olsen said.

Security footage then shows the man taking off, dropping most of the items he attempted to steal as he was being confronted by employees.

Olsen called police and filed a report.

“Pure luck”

But what happened after, he said was pure luck. Olsen decided to drive around the area.

“I actually wanted to be a detective, that was what I kind of wanted to be when I grew up,” he said.

Olsen spotted a man just a few blocks away from his shop.

“He walked underneath a light and I saw him,” Olsen said.

He then dialed 911, following the suspect until officers were able to arrive.

The suspect was identified by police as Takoda Kalon Taylor, 29. According to court documents, Taylor has a criminal history and is also on probation.

Documents state Taylor told police what he was “hurting for cash” and attempted to burglarize the business to make extra money. He commented that he had made a “stupid” mistake.

Olsen said he’s grateful the situation didn’t end up worse and admitted he was angry when the situation unfolded.

“Who are you to take our stuff, my stuff, especially my guy’s stuff (while) we’re out here making an honest living?” Olsen said.

However, Olsen believes everything happens for a reason.

“This time of year, is really rough on a lot of people,” he said. “I just hope that he can get the help that he needs to go on to a good path in life.”