Local NFL Players Shine During Christmas Week Games

Dec 24, 2023, 9:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 16th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 16 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Atlanta’s 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former Utah defensive back and the Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (9-6)

The former Utah tight end had one reception for seven yards in Buffalo’s 24-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (6-9)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Chicago’s 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (10-5)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Cleveland’s 36-22 win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Thursday, December 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (7-8)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle in Indianapolis’ 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

The former Utah kicker was 1/1 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

The former Utah running back was inactive for Indianapolis’ 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7)

The former Utah linebacker had five total tackles, three solo tackles, and one tackle for loss in Jacksonville’s 30-12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (7-8)

The former Utah linebacker played three snaps on defense and 15 on special teams in New Orleans’ 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 22.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

The former Utah wide receiver and the Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Eric Rowe – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles, three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception in Pittsburgh’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 31 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

The former Utah punter and the 49ers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-11)

The former Utah linebacker had 10 total tackles, seven solo tackles, one pass breakup, and an interception in Washington’s 30-28 loss to the New York Jets on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-11)

The former Utah safety had four tackles in Washington’s 30-28 loss to the New York Jets on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (6-8)
    • Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Injured Reserve

  • Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-12)
    • Next Game: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (7-8)
    • Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (6-9)
    • Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Thursday, December 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
  • Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-11)
    • Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant and the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS.

Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

The former BYU running back had nine carries for 69 yards and one touchdown in Atlanta’s 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve. Allgeier also had one reception for 19 yards.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (11-3)

The former BYU linebacker and the Ravens play the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (10-5)

The former BYU linebacker had seven total tackles and six solo tackles in Cleveland’s 36-22 win over the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Thursday, December 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (7-8)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers beat the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, 33-30.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 31 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (8-7)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts suffered a 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

The former BYU defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Los Angeles’ 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

The former BYU wide receiver had nine receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 30-22 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, December 22. Nacua also had two carries for 16 yards.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (11-4)

The former BYU running back and the Dolphins beat the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, 22-20.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings suffered a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 31 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings suffered a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 31 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (7-8)

The former BYU quarterback had two carries for two yards in New Orleans’ 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 22.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (7-8)

The former BYU running back had two carries for eight yards and one reception for five yards in New Orleans’ 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 22.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (6-9)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New York’s

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Thursday, December 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (11-3)

The former BYU linebacker and the 49ers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+.

Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (9-5)
    • Next Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)
    • Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (7-8)
    • Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
  • Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (5-9)
    • Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (2-13)
    • Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-11)
    • Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (6-9)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears beat the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve, 27-16.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (8-7)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals suffered a 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (7-8)

The former Utah State quarterback was 17/28 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay’s 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve. Love also ran the ball twice for a total of 12 yards and a touchdown.

Next Game: @ Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 31 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings suffered a 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 31 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

The former Utah State linebacker had 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit in Seattle’s 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 31 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver returned one kickoff for 17 yards and one punt for six yards in Tampa Bay’s 30-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-11)

The former Utah State offensive lineman was inactive for Washington’s 30-28 loss to the New York Jets on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (2-13)
    • Next Game: @ Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
  • Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Denver Broncos (6-6)
    • Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (9-6)

The former Weber State defensive back had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, and two pass breakups in Buffalo’s 24-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

The former Weber State defensive lineman and the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints, 30-22, on Thursday, December 22.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (7-8)

The former Weber State wide receiver had five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, December 22. Shaheed also had one carry for four yards.

Next Game: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

The former Weber State offensive lineman and the Eagles will host the New York Giants on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

Next Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Pittsburgh’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 31 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (6-9)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears beat the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve, 27-16.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (7-8)

The former Judge Memorial standout had had 10 total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss, one pass breakup, and a quarterback hit in Atlanta’s 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (6-9)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Chicago’s 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (8-7)

The former Bingham standout had one tackle and one tackle for loss in Cincinnati’s 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (10-5)

The former East standout and the Browns beat the Houston Texans on Christmas Eve, 36-22.

Next Game: vs. New York Jets on Thursday, December 28 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (11-4)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the Minnesota Vikings, 30-24, on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, December 30 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (8-7)

The former Bingham standout had eight receptions for 61 yards in Houston’s 36-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve.

Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (6-8)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS.

Next Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-10)

The former Orem standout had three total tackles, two solo tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one interception in Los Angeles’ 24-22 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (8-7)

The former East and Snow College standout had eight carries for 24 yards and five receptions for 30 yards in Pittsburgh’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 23.

Next Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 31 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

  • Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-10)
    • Next Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 31 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

  • Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (8-7)
    • Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, December 31 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Injured Reserve

  • Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (11-3)
    • Next Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 31 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

