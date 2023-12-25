Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall leaves 1 dead and 3 injured

(CNN) — One person was killed and three others were injured during a Christmas Eve shooting at a mall in Colorado, police said, marking at least the second time in two days that gunshots rang out at a shopping center in the US as people tried to wrap up their holiday shopping.

Sunday’s shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs happened after a fight broke out between two groups, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers responded just after 4:30 p.m., as holiday shoppers were making their last-minute purchases during what was expected to be second-busiest shopping weekend of the year, behind Black Friday. The shooting in Colorado came just a day after shoppers at a mall in Ocala, Florida, were sent running for cover when gunfire broke out on Saturday. One person was killed and another person was injured, marking another example of how pervasive gun violence has become during day-to-day activities in the US.

Two adult males were transported in serious condition to local hospitals, suffering from at least one gunshot wound each. One female was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. CSPD has multiple people detained and is working to determine their involvement. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 25, 2023

In Colorado, one man was found dead in the mall, and two other men “suffering from at least one gunshot wound each” were taken to local hospitals in serious condition, police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The mall has been “cleared and closed,” the police department said. “There is no known threat to the community at this time.”

Several people have been detained, police said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

