One injured in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was hurt after a shooting that police believe followed an argument early Tuesday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers were called out to a convenience store near 400 East and 200 South around 2 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

First responders took the man to an area hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Police searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him. A specific suspect description was not available for release and officers were looking into what led up to the shooting.

Initially, officers believed the shooting may have occurred during a robbery. However, after further investigative work, officers now believe the shooting may have occurred after a potential argument between the victim and suspect.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip and reference case No. 23-288062.