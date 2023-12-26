Apple seeks a path to getting 2 of its best watches back on shelves during a bitter patent dispute
Dec 26, 2023, 12:17 PM
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The final full moon of 2023 will peer over the horizon on Monday, the night of Christmas, and reach its peak the following evening — offering a warm lunar glow during the cool holiday nights.
2 days ago
Lyft has launched a new feature allowing women and nonbinary passengers to pair with someone of the same gender.
6 days ago
The social media platform Parler is relaunching ahead of next year’s presidential elections.
6 days ago
Young stars resembling a Christmas tree aglow with lights and a sparkling snow globe take center stage in new images from NASA’s space telescopes.
6 days ago
Apple is pausing the sales of Apple Watches in the US, following an ongoing legal dispute over an intellectual property dispute.
8 days ago
The promise of self-checkout was alluring: Customers could avoid long lines by scanning and bagging their own items, workers could be freed of doing those monotonous tasks themselves and retailers could save on labor costs.
8 days ago
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.