On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny located at Siberian penal colony two weeks after disappearance

Dec 26, 2023, 1:32 PM

Alexey Navalny is seen at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, May 17, 2022. (Evgenia Novozh...

Alexey Navalny is seen at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov, May 17, 2022. (Evgenia Novozhenina, Reuters)

(Evgenia Novozhenina, Reuters)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY KATHARINA KREBS AND CHRISTIAN EDWARDS, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been located at a penal colony in Siberia, his team said Monday, two weeks after they lost contact with him.

“We have found Alexey,” his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

She said Navalny’s lawyer had visited him earlier Monday.

Navalny’s lawyers said on December 11 they had lost contact with him. Until then, he was imprisoned in a penal colony about 150 miles east of Moscow.

Yarmysh told CNN on Tuesday that Navalny was doing well and was in good spirits. She added that his health was no worse than it was prior to his transfer, though the process was “very physically challenging.”

“The fact that we (found) him so quickly is a good thing. And now Alexey will be able to work more profoundly, even given the fact that he (will) be isolated in this new prison,” Yarmysh said.

Yarmysh said it was a “miracle” that Navalny’s team had found him. They filed 680 requests to locate Navalny before learning of his whereabouts, she said.

Navalny had “never been hidden for so long,” his team said after he was absent from two scheduled court hearings last week. They warned he had been in poor health before his disappearance after being “deprived of food” and “kept in a punishment cell without ventilation.”

His disappearance, which came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he will run for re-election in March 2024, had sparked concerns for his well-being and safety.

Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, said the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp where Navalny is now being held, known as “Polar Wolf,” is “one of the northernmost and most remote colonies.”

“The conditions there are harsh, with a special regime in the permafrost zone. It is very difficult to get there, and there are no letter delivery systems,” Zhdanov wrote on X.

Zhdanov said Navalny’s lawyer had not been allowed into the penal colony “right away.”

“It seems that the colony was prepared for his arrival in advance. The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev, was there in April, and perhaps it was then that they decided to transfer Alexey there,” he added.

Kharp, in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, is almost 2,000 miles from Moscow, where Navalny had previously been held.

He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in August after being found guilty of creating an extremist community, financing extremist activities and numerous other crimes. He was already serving sentences of 11-and-a-half years in a maximum security facility on fraud and other charges he denies.

Supporters of Navalny claim his arrest and incarceration are a politically motivated attempt to stifle his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny has posed one of the most serious threats to Putin’s legitimacy during his rule. He used his blog and social media to expose alleged corruption in the Kremlin as well as Russian business, and organized anti-government street protests.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, and airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk to a hospital in Berlin, where he arrived comatose.

joint investigation by CNN and the group Bellingcat implicated the Russian Security Service (FSB) in Navalny’s poisoning. Russia denies involvement in Nalvany’s poisoning. Putin said in December 2020 that if the Russian security service had wanted to kill Navalny, they “would have finished” the job.

Navalny was immediately incarcerated upon his return to Russia in January 2021, on charges of violating the terms of his probation related to a fraud case brought against him in 2013, which he also dismissed as politically motivated.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunda...

Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

At least 68 killed in central Gaza in airstrike, adding to weekend’s bloodshed

At least 68 people were killed by an Israeli strike in central Gaza, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.

2 days ago

Pope Francis blesses a family as he presides over Christmas eve Mass, at St. Peter's Basilica at th...

Associated Press

Pope says ‘our hearts are in Bethlehem’ as he presides over the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter’s

Recalling Jesus’ birth in a stable in Bethlehem, Pope Francis in a Christmas Eve homily said that “the clash of arms even today" prevents Jesus “from finding room in the world.”

2 days ago

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel attends memorial service for the victims of Philosophica...

Karel Janicek, The Associated Press

Czech Republic marks a day of mourning for the victims of its worst mass killing

The Czech Republic came to a standstill at noon Saturday as people across the country observed a minute of silence for the victims of its worst mass killing that left 14 dead and questions about the shooter's motive.

3 days ago

FILE - President Joe Biden reaches out to shake hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ...

Olga Voitovych, CNN

Ukraine arrests senior Defense Ministry official accused of embezzling $40 million

A senior Ukrainian Defence Ministry official has been detained over allegations he embezzled $40 million.

3 days ago

FILE - American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw on Sept. 16, 20...

DIDI TANG, The Associated Press

US tensions with China are fraying long-cultivated academic ties. Will the chill hurt US interests?

Reduced academic cooperation between the U.S. and China as relations worsen will hurt both countries, experts say.

3 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, on Dec. 20, in Milwaukee. (M...

Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

Biden signs $886.3 billion defense policy bill into law

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the $886.3 billion National Defense Authorization Act into law.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny located at Siberian penal colony two weeks after disappearance