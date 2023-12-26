Suspected DUI driver injures 8 bystanders during police chase

SMITHFIELD — A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop, driving off the road, and hitting four other cars Sunday evening.

According to the police affidavit, the North Park Police Department attempted a traffic stop on 23-year-old Brandon Groesbeck, who was driving a white Dodge pickup truck with no license plate.

NNPD stopped the pursuit and issued an attempt to locate call to nearby police agencies in Cache County.

According to the affidavit, shortly after the call, a Cache County Sheriff’s deputy was passed by the suspect’s vehicle near 1600 West 4600 North. The deputy changed course and followed the truck eastbound on 4600 North.

The deputy reported the vehicle was “unable to maintain speed and was consistently crossing both the fog line and center dividing line,” the affidavit stated.

After confirming to dispatch that the vehicle was Groesbeck’s, they activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop it. Groesbeck allegedly accelerated and began to drive more erratically.

According to the affidavit, Groesbeck left the roadway in an attempt to evade the deputy. The deputy activated their sirens and told dispatch they were in pursuit.

The pursuit left Smithfield and entered Logan, with the suspect continuing to drive recklessly by making turns without yielding or signaling to other drivers.

According to the affidavit, Groesbeck attempted to travel between two traffic lanes while drivers were waiting at a red light at 3100 N Main St. The suspect hit a vehicle to the left of him, a vehicle on his right side, and a third vehicle in front of him.

The suspect’s car went over a curb into a grassy area and began to travel east through the grass, perpendicular to the roadway. Groesbeck allegedly reentered the roadway and struck a fourth car.

According to the affidavit, the deputy used their patrol car to stop the suspect by having Groesbeck collide with their car head-on.

Groesbeck initially refused the deputy’s commands to exit the car until the deputy pointed his gun at him. Groesbeck exited the vehicle and was arrested without further issue.

According to the affidavit, police found multiple open alcoholic containers with two rifle-styled firearms in Groesbeck’s car.

While at the Cache County Jail, field sobriety tests indicated that Groesbeck showed signs of impairment and had an alcohol content of .181, which is above Utah’s legal BAC limit of .05.

“During the DUI investigation, (Groesbeck) spoke about driving around the valley, drinking, and shooting at the alcohol containers with a .22 caliber firearm,” the affidavit stated.

He told police he would have kept fleeing if his truck hadn’t been disabled by the Cache County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car.

According to the affidavit, eight bystanders were injured because of Groesbeck driving and attempting to avoid police.

Groesbeck was booked into the Cache County Jail on:

eight third-degree felony charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury,

a third-degree felony charge of failing to stop or respond at the command of police,

a Class-A misdemeanor of driving under the influence second offense in 10 years,

three Class-B misdemeanor charges of failing to comply duties at vehicle accident/property damage,

two Class-B misdemeanor charges of carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs,

a Class-B misdemeanor charge of reckless driving,

and two Class-C misdemeanor charges of an open container/driving alcohol in a vehicle.

The affidavit stated that Groesbeck is a convicted felon.