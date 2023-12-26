On the Site:
Shoulder Injury Prematurely Ends Julian Blackmon’s Season

Dec 26, 2023, 2:54 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Colts’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 24.

The fourth year  defensive back was credited with one tackle before leaving the game injury. The Colts did not announce a specific diagnosis for Blackmon, who will enter free agency this spring.

Blackmon finishes the season with 88 tackles, five tackles for a loss, and four interceptions. He had a season-high 12 tackles in a week three overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens. His 15 starts are a career-high.

Atlanta improved to 7-8 with the win while the Colts postseason chances took a hit as they fall to 8-7 in a loaded AFC playoff race.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Last season, Blackmon recorded 50 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, one touchdown, and two pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

