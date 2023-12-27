Police: 10-year-old boy hit by car, flown to hospital with serious injuries
Dec 26, 2023, 5:14 PM | Updated: 8:17 pm
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Eagle Mountain Tuesday afternoon.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. at Pony Express Parkway & Porters Xing Pkwy.
The sheriff’s office said the 10-year-old fell or stumbled into the path of the car that was turning. The boy sustained serious head trauma and was flown by air ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital.
At 2:10 PM @UCSO and @FireAuthority responded to a report of a 10-year-old boy hit by a car at Pony Express Pkwy & Porters Crossing in Eagle Mountain. The boy sustained serious head trauma and was flown by AirLife helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/nVWC3jmEOi
— Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) December 26, 2023
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.