Police: 10-year-old boy hit by car, flown to hospital with serious injuries

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Eagle Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. at Pony Express Parkway & Porters Xing Pkwy.

The sheriff’s office said the 10-year-old fell or stumbled into the path of the car that was turning. The boy sustained serious head trauma and was flown by air ambulance to Primary Children’s Hospital.

At 2:10 PM @UCSO and @FireAuthority responded to a report of a 10-year-old boy hit by a car at Pony Express Pkwy & Porters Crossing in Eagle Mountain. The boy sustained serious head trauma and was flown by AirLife helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital. pic.twitter.com/nVWC3jmEOi — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) December 26, 2023

