Two convicted felons arrested for C-A-L-Ranch burglary, one suspect outstanding

CEDAR CITY — Two of the three suspects allegedly involved in stealing dozens of guns from a C-A-L-Ranch are in police custody.

According to police affidavits, the Cedar City Police Department arrested 29-year-old Russell Wesley Gruber and 78-year-old Darrel Glenn Devoge on Dec. 22 on suspicion of breaking into a C-A-L-Ranch store on Nov. 21.

Police say Gruber, Devoge, and another unidentified man broke into the store at approximately 11:59 p.m. and stole about 75 firearms.

“They enter the store and immediately go to where the guns were displayed. They cut locks on guns and broke several display cases,” the affidavit stated. “It was obvious this was a planned act, and that the individuals were familiar with the layout of the store and the gun displays.”

Police say the three suspects were able to steal the firearms in a few minutes. In security footage, the suspects were all armed with handguns and carried a pry bar and a pair of bolt cutters.

According to the affidavit, the suspect’s vehicle emitted a distinct “constant whining noise” that is present in various surveillance footage that was collected in the area.

“Through this various footage, we were able to track the suspect’s route of travel for a significant amount of time and distance,” the affidavit stated.

Police say the three suspects returned to the C-A-L-Ranch store at approximately 4:25 a.m. and stole additional guns, holsters, gun optics, and ammunition.

According to the affidavit, the suspects looked “less rushed” and took items that correlated with the firearms they stole from the first visit.

A constant whining noise

On Dec. 14, the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms received an anonymous tip that Gruber was involved in the robbery.

According to the police affidavit, Gruber had a 2006 blue Chrysler Pacifica registered under his name. After reviewing security footage, the two vehicles appeared to be a match.

Police found the Chrysler parked at a residence near 2100 Cedar Hills Drive. Officers confirmed that Gruber lived at the home where it was parked.

According to the affidavit, the Chrysler was impounded in October 2023 in Washington County. Police spoke to the tow truck driver, who remembered towing the vehicle and told police, “It was making a sound like it was going to blow up.”

Police played the security footage of the suspect’s vehicle to the tow truck driver, and they confirmed that Gruber’s Chrysler made the same noise.

Phone records and tailing Gruber

On Dec. 20, police received a search warrant for Gruber’s cell phone information, which included location history, incoming and outgoing calls, and text messages.

According to the affidavit, Gruber’s cell phone location history indicated he was in the area of C-A-L-Ranch during both burglaries. It also showed him driving the route of the suspect’s vehicle that was consistent with the time and place of the suspects.

The search warrant also allowed Cedar City police to install a GPS tracker on Gruber’s Chrysler.

According to the affidavit, police followed Gruber and noticed he took the same route that the suspect’s vehicle took into the neighborhood after the robbery.

“This is noteworthy because it is not a direct route out of the neighborhood, and likely one not normally taken by someone trying to leave the neighborhood,” the affidavit stated.

While following Gruber, police noted he was “driving in a way consistent with someone who was concerned about being followed,” according to the affidavit. “He often took out-of-the-way routes, or turned on to sides streets, to get where he was going.”

Arresting Gruber and Devoge

On the day of the arrest, police served a search warrant on Gruber’s residence.

According to the police affidavit, approximately 30 firearms were found in the home, with a “good portion” of the C-A-L-Ranch mixed in with them. The additional items stolen from C-A-L-Ranch were also found in the residence.

Police found clothing and shoes in the home that resembled the clothing worn by the suspects during the robbery.

According to the affidavit, several of the stolen handguns were lying on the floor in Gruber’s room and were loaded with ammunition. Police say several young children lived in the home and could have easily accessed the firearms.

Police also found a substance that was consistent with methamphetamine and a glass pipe that was used for the controlled substance.



Meanwhile, police executed a search warrant at Devoge’s trailer near 4600 W 1400 S.

According to the affidavit, police found a “large amount of guns” in the trailer, with several of them being from the burglarized C-A-L-Ranch. Police also found burglary tools and clothing that matched the security footage from the burglary.

During a post-Miranda interview, Gruber admitted to police that he and Devoge were involved in the C-A-L-Ranch burglary. Gruber pointed out which one was Devoge in security footage, including the jacket Devoge wore, which was found in the trailer.

Other alleged crimes

According to the affidavit, Gruber admitted to two other burglaries that happened in Cedar City in the last 30 days.

The first burglary happened on Nov. 19, when a homeowner reported that someone had broken into his basement and stolen about 20 guns.

The victim told police his wife noticed the window screen was off and the basement door was unlocked a few days before reporting the missing guns. He said the last time he saw the guns was on Oct. 28.

At the time, police did not have a definitive timeline for the burglary that could have taken place. Police did not report any damage to the windows or doors, and believe that the window was unlocked.

According to the affidavit, Gruber said he stole 20 firearms sometime when the home burglary was reported. Some of the firearms were located inside Gruber’s home.

The second burglary happened on Dec. 11, as a man broke into a Raindance Laundromat with a pistol grip shotgun.

According to the affidavit, security footage shows the suspect shooting the lock off a change machine inside the laundromat and taking the money from it.

During the search of Gruber’s residence, police found parts of the change machine and the shotgun used in the laundromat robbery. Gruber admitted to being the person in the security video.

According to the affidavit, Gruber has a previous felony burglary conviction and several other warrants for his arrest. Devoge has a prior felony conviction out of Nevada.

Gruber was booked into the Iron County Jail on several felony charges, including aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, damaging property, and burglary of a dwelling. Devoge was also booked into the Iron County Jail on similar felony charges.