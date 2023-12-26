Utah Jazz Rookie Point Guard Hits Floater In Return From Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie point guard Keyonte George is back to pre-injury form after missing six games with a sore foot.

Utah is facing the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, December 26.

Coming off the bench in his first game back, George drove by Spurs guard Tre Jones at the top of the key before rising through contact to hit the floater and draw the foul.

George is 1-of-4 from the field for two points in 11 minutes of play.

After trailing by 15 in the first quarter, Utah has battled back to take a 38-37 lead.

Struggling Spurs Looking To Right Ship

While all the talk has been on Detroit Pistons NBA record-tying 26-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs have lost 21 of their past 22 games. The Spurs’ struggles include an 18-game losing skid of their own.

Led by future Hall of Fame head coach Greg Popovich, the Spurs entered this game with a 107.2 offensive rating (30th) and a 119.2 defensive rating (24th), San Antonio’s negative-12 net rating is also the worst in the NBA.

2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama averages a team-high 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds. The 7’4 Frenchman leads the NBA with three blocks per game.

Devin Vassell averages 17.9 points on more than seven three-point attempts per night. Keldon Johnson adds 17.2 points, 6.4 boards, and 3.9 assists in a team-high 32.7 minutes a night.

This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Jazz wraps up a five-game road swing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, December 28. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. (MT).

