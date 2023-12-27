Steal Turns Into Collin Sexton 360 Dunk For Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton proved his 12 point first-half was no mirage as the 6’3 PG scored two quick buckets out of halftime as the Utah Jazz lead ballooned to eight points.

Utah is facing the San Antonio Spurs (4-24) at the Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, December 26.

With his team leading by six, Sexton got his fingertips on a Spurs pass, deflecting the ball into the hands of Kelly Olynyk. Olynyk tossed an outlet pass to Sexton who got fancy when he realized he was alone on the offensive end.

The fifth-year guard bounced the ball high off the floor before twirling through the air and just barely finishing the dunk contest worthy attempt.

The Jazz lead San Antonio 79-67 with 7:24 left in the third period.

Struggling Spurs Looking To Right Ship

While all the talk has been on Detroit Pistons NBA record-tying 26-game losing streak, the San Antonio Spurs have lost 21 of their past 22 games. The Spurs’ struggles include an 18-game losing skid of their own.

Led by future Hall of Fame head coach Greg Popovich, the Spurs entered this game with a 107.2 offensive rating (30th) and a 119.2 defensive rating (24th), San Antonio’s negative-12 net rating is also the worst in the NBA.

2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama averages a team-high 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds. The 7’4 Frenchman leads the NBA with three blocks per game.

Devin Vassell averages 17.9 points on more than seven three-point attempts per night. Keldon Johnson adds 17.2 points, 6.4 boards, and 3.9 assists in a team-high 32.7 minutes a night.

This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

