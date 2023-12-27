On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Lauri Markkanen Leads Utah Jazz To Blowout Win Over Spurs

Dec 26, 2023, 8:28 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz LA Lakers Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – The Utah Jazz coasted to a blowout win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

With the win, the Jazz have come out on top in six of their last eight games.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 31 points on 12/17 from the floor.

First Quarter

The Jazz fell behind early thanks to hot shooting from the Spurs in front of the home crowd.

Over 75% of San Antonio’s field goals in the first quarter came off of an assist.

Meanwhile, Utah couldn’t get anything to fall from deep which made it much harder to keep up.

The Jazz made just one of their first eight attempts from three.

Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler combined for 16 of Utah’s 27 first-quarter points.

Sparked by some substitutions, the Jazz went on a 10-0 run to close the quarter and trailed by just five, 32-27, going into the second.

Second Quarter

Utah kept the ball rolling early in the second as they outscored San Antonio 11-5 to take their first lead of the game.

Jordan Clarkson caught fire for Utah in the second. He scored nine points in the first five minutes.

After bringing the game all the way back, the Jazz went shot for shot with the Spurs.

Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama gave the Jazz some problems in the first half but Utah did an overall good job of containing him.

He finished the half with 10 points and three rebounds on 4/8 shooting.

Lauri Markkanen led all scorers with 15 in the first half. Sexton and Clarkson were the only other Jazzmen to reach double figures through two quarters.

Utah led by four at the break, 64-60.

Third Quarter

The Jazz fired on all cylinders after halftime.

A 9-2 run gave Utah their largest lead of the game at 11.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell scored the next 11 points for the Spurs as San Antonio clawed back within four.

The Spurs continued to pour in shots as they closed Utah’s lead to two with three minutes left in the quarter.

San Antonio closed the lead to one but a three-point barrage from Utah didn’t leave much room for error.

The Jazz shot 6/14 from deep in the third including five straight to end the quarter.

Utah led by seven with 12 minutes to play, 100-93.

Fourth Quarter

The quarter change didn’t do anything to Utah’s game plan.

The Jazz opened the fourth with three straight jump shots.

On top of the offensive showcase, Utah locked San Antonio down on the other end. The Spurs made just one of their first eight shot attempts.

Markkanen had a second-straight 30-point game on his mind as he scored 11 points to get up to 28 with five minutes left.

A fifth three-point make gave Markkanen 31 with three minutes left in regulation.

Utah stayed red hot for the entirety of the fourth and closed out the Spurs, 130-118.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Lauri Markkanen Leads Utah Jazz To Blowout Win Over Spurs