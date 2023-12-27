Orem, Pleasant Grove firefighters battle unoccupied house fire

OREM — Multiple fire units are battling a massive house fire in Orem Tuesday night.

Orem Fire Deputy Chief Shaun Hirst told KSL that all of Orem’s fire units and two Pleasant Grove units responded to a house fire at 450 East 1450 North at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Hirst said the 27,000-square-foot home was still on fire as of 9:42 p.m., and fire crews were in defensive mode.

Hirst said the home was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. He said there will most likely be an update on Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.