LOCAL NEWS

Orem, Pleasant Grove firefighters battle unoccupied house fire

Dec 26, 2023, 9:49 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright)...

The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright)

(Courtesy: Dean Wright)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

OREM — Multiple fire units are battling a massive house fire in Orem Tuesday night.

Orem Fire Deputy Chief Shaun Hirst told KSL that all of Orem’s fire units and two Pleasant Grove units responded to a house fire at 450 East 1450 North at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Hirst said the 27,000-square-foot home was still on fire as of 9:42 p.m., and fire crews were in defensive mode.

Hirst said the home was unoccupied when firefighters arrived. He said there will most likely be an update on Wednesday morning.

The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Tauni Merrell) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Tauni Merrell) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright) The house fire on 450 E 1450 N (Courtesy: Dean Wright)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.

