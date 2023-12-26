On the Site:
Win Over Spurs Gives Utah Jazz First Three-Game Win Streak Of Season

Dec 26, 2023, 9:29 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN ANTONIO – With a 130-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Utah Jazz secured their first three-game win streak of the 2023-24 season.

Utah has also won six of its last eight games. Could this be a turnaround point for the Jazz?

Picking Up Wins Where You Can Get Them

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

San Antonio has lost 23 of its last 24 games and sits dead last in the West with the second-worst record in the NBA.

However, consistently beating teams that you are favored against is necessary to make a postseason appearance.

In the last eight games, Utah beat San Antonio, Detroit, and Portland as they should have.

Wins over middle-of-the-pack teams like New York, Toronto, and Brooklyn are how the Jazz can potentially enter playoff conversations.

Tough New Year Schedule

However, if Utah hopes to make a playoff push, January will be the most important month of the season.

In just the first two weeks of the year, the Jazz will face Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Utah has proved they can beat teams slightly above and below them in the standings. But, how will they fair against the elite of the NBA?

They will need to win at least a few of those games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This test will start a bit early as they host the Miami Heat on December 30.

Jazz Getting Healthy At Perfect Time

Against San Antonio, rookie guard Keyonte George returned to the lineup.

Jordan Clarkson returned from his hamstring injury against Toronto on Saturday.

Other key rotation pieces like Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, and Kelly Olynyk have stayed on the court since coming back earlier in the month.

For the first time in what felt like months, Utah had a clean injury report going into the game against the Spurs.

If the Jazz can stay healthy, the upcoming schedule could treat them a lot nicer.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

