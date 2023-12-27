Tooele woman faces charge after 1-year-old tests positive for meth

TOOELE — A woman with a history of exposing children to drugs, who was supposed to be babysitting a toddler, was charged Tuesday with exposing the child to methamphetamine.

Cami Jo Christensen, 48, of Tooele, is charged in 3rd District Court with child endangerment causing injury, a second-degree felony.

On Oct. 17, a 1-year-old girl was left in Christensen’s care in Tooele County while the girl’s mother went to work.

“When the child’s mother picked her up after work in the late afternoon, the child was acting strange. The child’s mother took the child to the hospital and the child’s urine tested positive for methamphetamine,” according to charging documents.

The girl was then transported to Primary Children’s Hospital for further care.

Christensen also tested positive for meth that same day, the charges state.

The charge comes on the heels of Christensen being placed on two years of probation in May for her conviction on a child endangerment charge, which was amended to a class A misdemeanor. In that case, Christensen gave birth in April of 2022 to a child who tested positive for meth, according to charging documents. Christensen also tested positive for meth at the time of birth.

In 2017, Christensen was convicted of child endangerment, a class A misdemeanor, after another child was exposed to drugs, and she was sentenced to 270 days in jail with credit for time served, according to court records.