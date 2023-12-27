Report: Utah Utes RB Ja’Quinden Jackson Hits Transfer Portal

On the Site:
Dec 27, 2023, 9:14 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – Everyone knew the day would come when Utah football would not be able to retain one of their key players and that day is today. According to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, beloved quarterback turned running back Ja’Quinden Jackson is hitting the transfer portal.

Jackson came to the Utes as a quarterback project back in 2021 from Texas and quickly became a fan favorite due to his connection to Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who tragically died within nine-months of each other. Because of that connection, Jackson has been the recipient of the 22 Forever Scholarship since its inception.

In 2022, four games into the season, Jackson switched from quarterback to running back and never looked back. Though hampered on and off through the 2023 season with an ankle injury, Jackson was a big part of keeping the Utes on track offensively.

Needless to say, Jackson was expected to be a big part of Utah’s gameplan heading into the Big 12 Era, but things obviously changed.

Ja’Quinden Jackson At Utah

Jackson saw limited time in three games his first season with the Utes in 2021 at quarterback. Jackson recorded 30 yards on six carries as well as one touchdown.

The talented athlete started 2022 at quarterback but ended it at running back where it was clear he had found his position.

Jackson played in 13 games for the Utes that year playing quarterback, running back and special teams recording 78 carries for 531 yards and nine touchdowns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In Jackson’s final season with Utah, he started in 11 games while recording a team-high 153 carries for 742 yards and 4 touchdowns. Jackson also added nine catches for 53 yards.

Utah thankfully has a good running back room, but it doesn’t make Jackson’s loss any easier simply due to his sentimental to the team and what they’ve been through over the past few seasons.

