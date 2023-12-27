Real Salt Lake, Damir Kreilach Part Ways After Six Seasons

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced that they will be parting ways with captain Damir Kreilach on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old will continue his professional career and look to move on to another club.

The King, the Cap, the Kid. We have been so fortunate to have had you in Claret and Cobalt for six years. We define the RSL way as leading and inspiring soccer culture in Utah. Or, put another way, be like Damir Kreilach. You have inspired all of us. Your legacy on and off… pic.twitter.com/cDnExNS4QF — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) December 27, 2023

Kreilach spent the last six seasons with RSL. In 151 games played, he posted 47 goals and 24 assists.

From 2018 to 2023 with Kreilach on the roster, Real went 75-73-45.

Kreilach, a Croatia native, began his professional career in the Croatian first division. After six seasons with Rijeka, he moved to Berlin and played in the German second division for five seasons.

After missing most of the 2022 MLS Season with a back injury, Kreilach saw a significant decrease in playing time and production in 2023.

Brace ✔️

Three points ✔️

Player of the Matchday ✔️ Go off, Damir Kreilach! pic.twitter.com/bcdr7ROR7o — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 22, 2023

In 2021, Kreilach played 2875 minutes and scored 16 goals. Last season, he played 1316 minutes and scored four goals.

Kreilach helped RSL transition from their 2010s roster to the present day. When he arrived in Utah in 2018, Kreilach played alongside Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Joao Plata, and others.

It is currently unknown where Kreilach will play soccer next. Will he return overseas or stay in Major League Soccer and play in colors other than Claret and Cobalt?

