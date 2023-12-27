On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Real Salt Lake, Damir Kreilach Part Ways After Six Seasons

Dec 27, 2023, 10:02 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced that they will be parting ways with captain Damir Kreilach on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old will continue his professional career and look to move on to another club.

Kreilach spent the last six seasons with RSL. In 151 games played, he posted 47 goals and 24 assists.

From 2018 to 2023 with Kreilach on the roster, Real went 75-73-45.

Kreilach, a Croatia native,  began his professional career in the Croatian first division. After six seasons with Rijeka, he moved to Berlin and played in the German second division for five seasons.

After missing most of the 2022 MLS Season with a back injury, Kreilach saw a significant decrease in playing time and production in 2023.

In 2021, Kreilach played 2875 minutes and scored 16 goals. Last season, he played 1316 minutes and scored four goals.

Kreilach helped RSL transition from their 2010s roster to the present day. When he arrived in Utah in 2018, Kreilach played alongside Nick Rimando, Kyle Beckerman, Joao Plata, and others.

It is currently unknown where Kreilach will play soccer next. Will he return overseas or stay in Major League Soccer and play in colors other than Claret and Cobalt?

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

