Salt Lake City police arrest alleged robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department say a 33-year-old man has been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the robbery of two gas stations.

According to a news release from SLCPD, officers were notified of a robbery on Tuesday evening in the area of 300 W. 2100 South at 6:52 p.m.

The release states the suspect entered the store and placed a note on the counter. He told the employee that he had a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. Police say no one was harmed in the incident.

A second robbery

Later in the evening at 8:19 p.m., a second robbery was reported in the area of 400 W. 500 South.

The release states that officers were able to determine the same suspect was responsible for the two robberies.

The suspect, who has been identified as Jason Blanton, was taken into custody in the area of 300 S. Main Street.

Police also found Blanton to be in possession of illegal drugs, according to the release.

Blanton was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of possession of a controlled substance.