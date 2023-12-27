Utah Jazz To Wrap Up Road Trip Against New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS – The Utah Jazz will look to pick up the fourth win on their five-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Utah and New Orleans have played twice this season already. The Jazz won both matchups in Delta Center.

Jazz Face Pelicans For Third Time This Year

This time, the Pelicans will have the fans on their side as the Jazz tipoff from Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans is currently 9-7 at home which is the worst home record of anyone currently in the Western Conference’s postseason picture.

Luckily for the Pelicans, the Jazz are one of the worst road teams in the NBA with a record of 5-13.

However, there are some things working in Utah’s favor. Four of their road wins have come in the past two weeks and they have shown that they can beat New Orleans this season.

The Jazz have won six of their last eight games including three-straight wins in the last week. The Pelicans have lost three of their last four.

Utah should have a clean injury report on Thursday. Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, and Talen Horton-Tucker all returned last week and should be good to go as the new year approaches.

Jazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Keyonte George (left foot inflammation) *AVAILABLE – Talen Horton-Tucker (left foot inflammation) OUT – Josh Christopher (G League) OUT – Johnny Juzang (G League) OUT – Micah Potter (G League) pic.twitter.com/t9VvQolDHN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 26, 2023

Utah will play their last regular season game against the Pelicans in New Orleans on January 23.

Jazz Win Could Have Postseason Implications

January could be the most important month of the season for the Jazz.

In just the first two weeks of the year, they will face Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Winning the season series against New Orleans, and any other West team, could prove to be important if the Jazz are looking to make the postseason.

