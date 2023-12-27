Man intended to kill woman, put her body under the floor, police say

MURRAY — Murray police have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-wife’s home with the alleged intention of killing her and disposing of her body under the floor.

Steven Wixom, 64, was arrested for investigation of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, making a threat of violence and criminal mischief.

Early Wednesday morning, Wixom broke into his ex-wife’s Murray home, according to a police booking affidavit.

“The suspect damaged a cabinet and drywall in order to enter the home through a deadbolt. The suspect then went upstairs into the victim’s bedroom and assaulted her for around four minutes with a flashlight and duct tape in hand. The suspect attempted to strangle the victim with both of his hands, applying pressure for 5-10 seconds,” the affidavit states.

Police say the woman suffered “several severe wounds.” But Wixom then stopped his assault for an unknown reason and “had a two hour long conversation with the victim. The suspect told the victim his intent was to kill her and dispose of her body under the floor of the home. The suspect was going to use the duct tape and clear wrap he had brought in his backpack,” according to the affidavit.

No other information was immediately available.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.