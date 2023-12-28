Body found at SLCC’s South City Campus

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead at a Salt Lake Community College campus Wednesday.

The adult man was found on the west steps of the South City Campus, located at 1575 S. State Street, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden said there were no signs of foul play and there is no threat to the public. The UHP is working with Utah’s State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death.

The man was found at approximately 4:43 p.m. Wednesday.

Final exams at the several campuses of SLCC were Dec. 9 – 14. The college is currently closed.