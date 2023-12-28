On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Utah student fights to recover after truck crashed through his bedroom while he slept

Dec 27, 2023, 9:29 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


PROVO — The family of a Utah Valley University student is sharing updates on his recovery, after he was hit by a truck while sleeping in his own bed.

Going into his fifth surgery in a month at Utah Valley Hospital Wednesday, Dodge Mulock still has a long way to go in his recovery. Mulock is healing from bone fractures, internal injuries, and bleeding. His aunt Rochelle said the 22-year-old currently can’t walk.

“The family is very devastated over this. It’s really hard,” she said, during a Zoom interview from her home in California.

Though Rochelle said it’s a miracle Mulock is even alive, after police believe a driver suffering a medical issue veered off the road on the morning of Nov. 27 and crashed through his room.

At the time, Rochelle said Mulock was sleeping in his bed next to the window.

Truck with its front end through a wall

This truck crashed through a wall and struck Dodge Mulock while he was sleeping, badly injuring the 22-year-old UVU student on Nov. 27. (Courtesy Mulock family)

“The impact blew him in the air, and he landed over by the closet area where he was pinned against the bumper of the truck and the wall, and a whole bunch of debris on top of him,” she said.

Rochelle said Mulock had just moved to Utah from his home in the Bay Area to attend college. He was living with roommates in their Pleasant Grove townhome.

“He worked part-time, and he was going putting himself through college,” she explained.

Truck crashes into Pleasant Grove apartment complex, one hospitalized after being pinned by debris

Instead, he’s now hospitalized. He’ll have to re-learn how to walk. Rochelle said Mulock lost all his belongings in the crash. He’s also out of work and his townhome has been deemed unlivable. But, she described how he’s keeping his spirits up despite the pain. Friend hospital visits are helping.

“He’s working through it the best he can,” she said.

And with his mom having flown out from California to be by his side 24/7, they are fighting hard for Mulock to heal.

“The recovery is going to be very challenging, tough, extensive,” Rochelle said. “But, you know, we’re hoping that it’s filled with hope and optimism.”

The family is asking for healing thoughts and prayers for Mulock’s latest surgery. Another aunt started a GoFundMe* to help with the medical bills and other costs for his care, including funds to allow his mom to continue staying in Utah away from her home and work.

a man in a hospital bed with six friends around

Dodge Mulock, a UVU student from California, was hit by a truck and seriously injured while he slept in his bed on Nov. 27, 2023. Family said visits from friends have helped him to fight to heal. (Courtesy Mulock family)

