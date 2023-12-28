Police: Woman arrested after uncle with dementia found dead in Taylorsville apartment

TAYLORSVILLE — A 55-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after police say an uncle she was caring for was found dead in a Taylorsville apartment.

Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department were sent to the apartment, near 4260 S. 850 West, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after family members found 66-year-old Nicholas Wallwork unresponsive and not breathing.

Paramedics responded to the scene and determined Wallwork had died.

According to Taylorsville police, investigators interviewed 55-year-old Kimberly Wallwork, the victim’s niece, and her 36-year-old daughter, Kelly Ringwood.

Police said the two women had been caring for Nicholas Wallwork, who suffered from dementia, and Kimberly Wallwork had lived with her uncle for approximately five years.

According to police, Kimberly Wallwork told officers she uses heroin daily. In a probable cause statement, police said she admitted to injecting her uncle with heroin “to ease his pain.” A witness also told officers she had seen Wallwork inject heroin into her uncle’s shoulder.

Officers found Nicholas Wallwork with what they described as a leg infection, lying on the floor in a bedroom. Police said they found “significant amounts of narcotics” and needles in the apartment, along with a journal that contained “the written heroin dosages (Kimberly Wallwork) had given to Nicholas.”

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy, including tests for specific drugs and quantities in Nicholas Wallwork’s system.

Kimberly Wallwork was later arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police originally reported the time of the 911 call as 11:30 p.m. instead of 11:30 a.m. That time and the subsequent time of the arrest have been updated.