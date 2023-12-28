On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

2 drivers accused of pointing guns in separate Utah road rage incidents

Dec 28, 2023, 11:56 AM

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say they both pointed guns at other drivers in sepa...

Two people were arrested Wednesday after police say they both pointed guns at other drivers in separate road rage incidents within 20 minutes of each other in Highland and Cedar City. (FotoKita, Shutterstock)

(FotoKita, Shutterstock)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

HIGHLAND — Two men accused of pulling guns on other drivers within 20 minutes of each other Wednesday were arrested in separate road rage investigations in Utah.

In one incident, a driver is accused of pointing a gun at a motorcyclist in Highland and then trying to hit the rider with his SUV, according to police booking affidavit.

Brian Adams, 63, of American Fork, was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault.

Just after 4 p.m., a motorcyclist was on the Timpanogos Highway in Highland when Adams began making obscene finger gestures at him, the affidavit states.

“At the stop light, the victim asked Brian what that was for, at which point Brian pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him,” the affidavit alleges. “The victim stated that Brian had pointed the pistol at him 4-5 times and he had feared for his life, believing he was going to be shot.”

The motorcycle rider said he had to drive onto the nearby sidewalk to get away, which was confirmed by a witness who told police that Adams was “chasing a kid on a motorcycle to the point where the kid had to get his motorcycle on the sidewalk to avoid getting hit,” the arrest report says.

While officers were talking to the victim, Adams was spotted driving by. Police pulled him over and reported finding Adams to be in possession of a gun. He denied pointing it at the motorcyclist. But when asked how the rider was able to accurately describe the gun to police, he said didn’t know, the affidavit states. Adams was placed under arrest.

Less than 20 minutes after that incident was reported, emergency dispatchers in Cedar City received a report of a driver in an SUV pointing a gun at a semitruck driver in a separate incident.

“Both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-15,” a police booking affidavit states. “The semi moved into lane one, close to the front of the SUV. After the semi had passed another semi, it moved back into lane two and the SUV began passing it. As the SUV was passing the semi, the driver of the SUV aimed a pistol at the driver of the semitruck.”

The SUV then drove ahead of the semi, moved over into the semi’s lane in front of the large vehicle, and “brake checked the semi a couple times,” the affidavit says. The semi driver was unable to avoid hitting the rear of the SUV during the final brake check. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash and questioned each driver about what had happened.

Kerry Don Kennedy, 50, was booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Taylorsville police vehicle. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...

Josh Ellis

Police: Woman arrested after uncle with dementia found dead in Taylorsville apartment

A 55-year-old woman was arrested early Thursday morning after police say an uncle she was caring for was found dead in a Taylorsville apartment.

1 hour ago

A massive house fire in Orem, Utah is under investigation for the cause of the fire, which firefigh...

Andrew Adams

Investigation into fire at 27,000-square-foot Orem home could take days, firefighters say

Firefighters said the investigation into what caused a massive fire at a 27,000 square-foot mansion could take up to days as they proceeded cautiously at the property on Wednesday afternoon.

14 hours ago

a man in a hospital bed and a truck through his wall...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah student fights to recover after truck crashed through his bedroom while he slept

The family of a Utah Valley University student is sharing updates on his recovery, after he was hit by a truck while sleeping in his own bed.

14 hours ago

Two story college building....

Larry D. Curtis

Body found at SLCC’s South City Campus

A man was found dead at a Salt Lake Community College campus Wednesday.

16 hours ago

An Eagle Mountain woman, Paige Slaymaker, searched her garbage on Wednesday for her missing wedding...

Alex Cabrero

Eagle Mountain woman overwhelmed by community help in search for missing wedding ring

An Eagle Mountain woman was comforted by community support to help her search for her irreplaceable wedding ring, even though the hunt for the ring has yet to conclude.

17 hours ago

Pathway’s Survivor Advocacy Center is different than a domestic violence shelter. Instead it is a...

Lindsay Aerts

Brick-and-mortar survivor advocacy center opens in Tooele

A new survivor advocacy center opened in Tooele Wednesday, dedicated to helping victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

2 drivers accused of pointing guns in separate Utah road rage incidents