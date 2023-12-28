2 drivers accused of pointing guns in separate Utah road rage incidents

HIGHLAND — Two men accused of pulling guns on other drivers within 20 minutes of each other Wednesday were arrested in separate road rage investigations in Utah.

In one incident, a driver is accused of pointing a gun at a motorcyclist in Highland and then trying to hit the rider with his SUV, according to police booking affidavit.

Brian Adams, 63, of American Fork, was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault.

Just after 4 p.m., a motorcyclist was on the Timpanogos Highway in Highland when Adams began making obscene finger gestures at him, the affidavit states.

“At the stop light, the victim asked Brian what that was for, at which point Brian pulled out a pistol and pointed it at him,” the affidavit alleges. “The victim stated that Brian had pointed the pistol at him 4-5 times and he had feared for his life, believing he was going to be shot.”

The motorcycle rider said he had to drive onto the nearby sidewalk to get away, which was confirmed by a witness who told police that Adams was “chasing a kid on a motorcycle to the point where the kid had to get his motorcycle on the sidewalk to avoid getting hit,” the arrest report says.

While officers were talking to the victim, Adams was spotted driving by. Police pulled him over and reported finding Adams to be in possession of a gun. He denied pointing it at the motorcyclist. But when asked how the rider was able to accurately describe the gun to police, he said didn’t know, the affidavit states. Adams was placed under arrest.

Less than 20 minutes after that incident was reported, emergency dispatchers in Cedar City received a report of a driver in an SUV pointing a gun at a semitruck driver in a separate incident.

“Both vehicles were traveling southbound on I-15,” a police booking affidavit states. “The semi moved into lane one, close to the front of the SUV. After the semi had passed another semi, it moved back into lane two and the SUV began passing it. As the SUV was passing the semi, the driver of the SUV aimed a pistol at the driver of the semitruck.”

The SUV then drove ahead of the semi, moved over into the semi’s lane in front of the large vehicle, and “brake checked the semi a couple times,” the affidavit says. The semi driver was unable to avoid hitting the rear of the SUV during the final brake check. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash and questioned each driver about what had happened.

Kerry Don Kennedy, 50, was booked into the Iron County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault.