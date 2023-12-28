Big Budah surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards
Dec 28, 2023, 1:12 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays might be over, but we’re still giving back! Big Budah was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards on Thursday!
Dec 28, 2023, 1:12 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays might be over, but we’re still giving back! Big Budah was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards on Thursday!
For most people, putting away Christmas decorations takes little time to do. But for Holly Zenger, she's just not ready yet.
23 minutes ago
A demolition crew started tearing large pieces of the troubled Union Walk Apartments early Thursday along 25th street, taking care to make sure debris doesn't fall on neighboring buildings and pedestrian traffic.
1 hour ago
Police are looking for Paul Goodman Begay last seen Wednesday on top of a mesa in southeastern Utah.
2 hours ago
Flipping the calendar past Christmas means a return home for many holiday travelers.
4 hours ago
A woman has been taken into custody while police continue to search for a man with neck tattoos who hit a police car fled from authories in a stolen car Thursday, police said.
5 hours ago
A man was taken into custody for choking a family member and slamming their head into a tile floor, court documents state.
5 hours ago
Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.
Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.
Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.
Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.
These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.
While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.