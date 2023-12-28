On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Big Budah surprises Utah drivers with free gas cards

Dec 28, 2023, 1:12 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY BIG BUDAH


SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays might be over, but we’re still giving back! Big Budah was out surprising a few lucky Utah drivers with free $50 gas cards on Thursday!

The Zenger's home filled with nativity scenes. (KSL TV, Aubrey Shafer)...

Alex Cabrero

Midway family opens home for visitors to see nativity collection

For most people, putting away Christmas decorations takes little time to do. But for Holly Zenger, she's just not ready yet.

23 minutes ago

Ogden apartments...

Mike Anderson

Demolition begins on troubled apartment project in Ogden

A demolition crew started tearing large pieces of the troubled Union Walk Apartments early Thursday along 25th street, taking care to make sure debris doesn't fall on neighboring buildings and pedestrian traffic.

1 hour ago

Paul Goodman Begay is missing. (Navajo PD)...

Larry D. Curtis

Police ask for help locating missing man with disability in southeastern Utah

Police are looking for Paul Goodman Begay last seen Wednesday on top of a mesa in southeastern Utah.

2 hours ago

I-15 traffic...

Karah Brackin

Busy holiday travel season about to peak

Flipping the calendar past Christmas means a return home for many holiday travelers.

4 hours ago

Police lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Police looking for man who hit police car in a stolen vehicle, woman in custody

A woman has been taken into custody while police continue to search for a man with neck tattoos who hit a police car fled from authories in a stolen car Thursday, police said.

5 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Man in custody for choking family member, knocking their head into tile floor

A man was taken into custody for choking a family member and slamming their head into a tile floor, court documents state.

5 hours ago

