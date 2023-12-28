On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Woman sues dentist after 4 root canals, 8 dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit

Dec 28, 2023, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

FILE PHOTO — A patient's eye view, as a dentist poses for the photographer on April 19, 2006 in ...

FILE PHOTO — A patient's eye view, as a dentist poses for the photographer on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman has sued her dentist after receiving four root canals, eight dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit that she says led to her disfigurement.

Kathleen Wilson filed the lawsuit last week in Hennepin County District Court, accusing Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, of providing negligent treatment in July 2020 that caused significant injuries to Wilson, along with providing an unsafe dosage of anesthesia and falsifying medical records to cover it up, the Star Tribune reported.

Molldrem and his attorney, Nathaniel Weimer, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press on Thursday.

According to the Star Tribune, Wilson’s legal team retained Dr. Avrum Goldstein, a dentist in Florida, to provide an expert opinion and review Wilson’s medical records from Molldrem and subsequent providers. Goldstein’s Nov. 14 report identified various duty-of-care breaches.

Goldstein said in the report that Molldrem made the right diagnosis, but he provided poor-quality treatment.

Wilson had decay on “virtually every tooth in her mouth, something that is quite rare,” Goldstein wrote. Molldrem’s attempt to restore all Wilson’s teeth in one visit did nothing to address her susceptibility to disease or the potential of losing teeth, he said.

“Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful and measured response to her disease. Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner,” Goldstein said, adding that it is “inconceivable” to address 28 teeth in 5 1⁄2 hours.

One challenge of a long appointment is maintaining adequate anesthesia, Goldstein said. The maximum dosage is 490 mg — but Molldrem administered 960 mg to Wilson.

Wilson’s records show that Molldrem said he administered eight tubes of dental anesthetic, known as carpules. But Goldstein found the first dose alone was eight carpules, and he administered 15 carpules throughout the visit.

Wilson went to a different dental office for an evaluation showing recurrent decay and other damage. For several months in 2022 she was treated at the University of Minnesota Dental School “for repair and replacement of many of her restorations in an attempt to stabilize her mouth,” Goldstein said.

If all of Wilson’s teeth end up having to be removed and replaced with implants, Goldstein said “all of the work that was done and all of the expense associated with it will have been for nothing.”

Beyond medical costs, Wilson said she suffered pain, embarrassment, disfigurement and distress. She is asking for at least $50,000 in damages.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Amazon logo on a phone screen...

Jordan Valinsky and David Goldman, CNN

Why Amazon just sent you an email about ads on Prime Video

Amazon emailed its millions of Prime members this week, alerting them to an upcoming change to the streaming service that will leave customers with two options: pay more or watch ads.

7 minutes ago

Gift giving season is over and it's time to play the return game which, this year, is more complica...

Matt Gephardt

Buyer Beware: Some stores return policies have changed

Presents are now unwrapped and while there were winners, there were probably also some losers. Maybe you got something that doesn't quite fit. Maybe you got the same outfit as your bestie. Maybe you got something on which to jam that just isn't your jam.

16 hours ago

A person pumps gas at a Shell gas station on Aug. 3, in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell, Getty Images)...

Matt Egan, CNN

Gas prices will fall in 2024 and Americans will spend $32 billion less on fuel, GasBuddy predicts

Gas prices will fall in 2024 for the second year in a row, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN.

23 hours ago

FILE - This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapch...

Associated Press

Social media companies made $11 billion in US ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds

Social media companies collectively made over $11 billion in U.S. advertising revenue from minors last year, according to a study from the Harvard

23 hours ago

CNBC reports electric vehicles are piling up at dealership lots. Insiders say high pricing, concern...

Tamara Vaifanua

Sales of electric vehicles have slowed over several issues

CNBC reports electric vehicles are piling up at dealership lots. Insiders say high pricing, concerns over charging, and restrictions on subsidies are factors. 

1 day ago

Businesses such as Walmart will be closed on Christmas. However, there are others that will be open...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips

What stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in 2023?

With Christmas right around the corner, you might want to check the list of what stores are open (and closed) twice.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Woman sues dentist after 4 root canals, 8 dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit