Jaren Hall Named Starting Quarterback For Minnesota Vikings

Dec 28, 2023, 2:22 PM

Former BYU star Jaren Hall has been named the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings heading into their week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Kevin O’Connell tabs Jaren Hall as starting QB

The game will air on KSL 5 TV as part of Sunday Night Football on New Year’s Eve at 6:20 p.m. Hall steps in for Nick Mullens, who tossed four interceptions last week in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Jaren Hall will start the football game,” said Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on Thursday. “Going back and really looking at some of the things he did in his short time out there against Atlanta, it was unfortunate when he got dinged up. And now that he’s healthy, he’s had a few great weeks of preparation. Look forward to seeing what Jaren can do.”

Hall was the starter for the Vikings on November 5 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. He passed for 78 yards on 5-of-6 passing early in the game but had to leave in the first quarter due to suffering a head injury forcing him into concussion protocol.

Hall was a fifth-round draft pick for the Vikings in the 2023 NFL draft.

“There’s a lot of reasons why we brought Jaren here having to do with his ability and what we look forward to seeing on Sunday night,” said O’Connell.

Taking care of the football is a big priority for why the Vikings made the change. During Hall’s career as the starting quarterback at BYU, he only had 11 interceptions during his two full seasons leading the Cougar offense.

Hall vs. Love: Part II

Sunday night’s matchup between the Vikings and Packers will feature two quarterbacks from in-state schools. Jordan Love is the starting quarterback for the Packers.

Hall and Love squared off as starters in the 2019 BYU/Utah State game. The Cougars came out on top in that game despite being underdogs. Hall had to leave that game early due to a concussion suffered at the end of the first half.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Jaren Hall Named Starting Quarterback For Minnesota Vikings