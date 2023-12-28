On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Police ask for help locating missing man with disability in southeastern Utah

Dec 28, 2023, 3:52 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

Paul Goodman Begay is missing. (Navajo PD)...

Paul Goodman Begay is missing. (Navajo PD)

(Navajo PD)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

ANETH, San Juan County — Police are looking for a man last seen Wednesday on top of a mesa in southeastern Utah.

Navajo Police Department are calling Paul Goodman Begay a missing person with a disability. Police say he has diabetes and seizures.

Begay, 37, is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be wearing a camouflage pullover and black pants. He has a tattoo on his left leg.

Police said he may be traveling in a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Colorado license plate #CRNO70. That car has tinted windows Hello Kitty stickers on the back window.

He was last seen on Dec. 27 south of the San Juan River, on top of a mesa near Aneth, Utah, that sits close to Utah’s Colorado boarder on state Route 162. Navajo Division of Public Safety said:

If you have seen Paul Goodman Begay or if you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at (505) 368-1350/1351.

 

Local News

