ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Boy hit by car in Eagle Mountain expected to recover, family says

Dec 28, 2023, 6:12 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The family of a 10-year-old boy hit by a car in Eagle Mountain Tuesday said doctors are optimistic the boy will make a full recovery.

The boy’s family asked to keep the boy’s identity private. His aunt, Kristen Wardle, told KSL his family has seen miracles over the last few days. “It was scary. The moment we didn’t know what the outcome would be,” she said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pony Express Parkway and Porters Crossing just after 2 p.m.

Wardle said her nephew and others were waiting to cross the street at that intersection when the boy stumbled on the road while a car was turning.

The boy sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital. Wardle said her nephew was moved out of the pediatric intensive care unit late Wednesday.

“My nephew is a fighter,” Wardle said. “He’s got the most tender and sweetest heart ever,” Wardle added that her nephew is concerned for the people who were with him at the time of the accident.

The Utah County Sheriff’s office says the driver did stay on scene. Wardle says she hopes the accident serves as a reminder to drivers and pedestrians alike to be alert.

“We just don’t know if someone is going to dart in front of a car, we don’t know what’s going to come around that next corner,” she said. “We just need to be more alert and more in the moment, than thinking we’re above and beyond that.”

Wardle said she and her family are grateful for everyone’s prayers and support. She hopes people will pray for the driver involved as well.

