Utah Jazz Showing Off Youth In First Half At New Orleans

Dec 28, 2023, 7:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – New Orleans took advantage of a porous Jazz defense in the opening half but Utah showed flashes of brilliance on the offensive end.

Utah (13-18) looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, December 28.

Early in the second period, rookie point guard Keyonte George put former no. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson on spin cycle and then found second-year big man Walker Kessler above the rim for a slam dunk.

Kessler finished the half 3-of-3 from the field with six points, a steal, and a block. George, the first-year PG out of Baylor, came off the bench to hit a three and grab two rebounds, and dished out two assists.

New Orleans closed the half on a 12-5 run to take a 59-51 halftime lead.

Pelicans Look To End Two-Game Home Skid

The Pels are seventh in the Western Conference and one game behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans has the 16th-best offensive rating (115.6) in the league and the eighth-highest defensive rating (113.3). They have lost back-to-back games home games, falling to Houston and Memphis.

The Jazz enters the matchup riding a three-game road winning streak. Utah had two road wins this season before beginning the current five-game swing.

Seven Pelicans average double-figures with Brandon Ingram’s 23.1 ppg leading the way. Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williams is second with 22.3 points and 6.1 boards. Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum pours in 19.6 points a night on 46 percent shooting and 41.9 percent from deep.

The Jazz are 2-0 against New Orleans this season after consecutive home wins in late November. Utah bested the Pelicans 105-100 on November 25 before surviving with a 114-112 win two nights later.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz return to Delta Center where they will host the Miami Heat (18-12) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

