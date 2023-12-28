On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Walker Kessler Hits Corner Three As Jazz Battle Pelicans

Dec 28, 2023, 7:46 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Is Kessler Korner going to be the next fad in Salt Lake City? It will if second-year center Walker Kessler keeps knocking down threes.

Utah looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, December 28.

RELATED: Jazz Showing Off Youth In First Half At New Orleans

Kessler took a pass from Lauri Markkanen and calmly knocked down the shot in front of the Jazz bench. Kessler has nine points, four rebounds, and a blocked shot in 19 minutes of play.

Known more for shot blocking than shooting, Kessler is 4-of-14 from deep this season after attempting just three shots from beyond the arc in his rookie season.

Despite shooting below 30 percent from deep as a team, Utah has been able to stay close in New Orleans. The Jazz trail 81-76 after three quarters.

RELATED STORIES

Pelicans Look To End Two-Game Home Skid

The Pels are seventh in the Western Conference and one game behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans has the 16th-best offensive rating (115.6) in the league and the eighth-highest defensive rating (113.3). They have lost back-to-back games home games, falling to Houston and Memphis.

The Jazz enters the matchup riding a three-game road winning streak. Utah had two road wins this season before beginning the current five-game swing.

RELATED: Jazz Wrap Up Road Trip Against New Orleans Pelicans

Seven Pelicans average double-figures with Brandon Ingram’s 23.1 ppg leading the way. Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williams is second with 22.3 points and 6.1 boards. Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum pours in 19.6 points a night on 46 percent shooting and 41.9 percent from deep.

The Jazz are 2-0 against New Orleans this season after consecutive home wins in late November. Utah bested the Pelicans 105-100 on November 25 before surviving with a 114-112 win two nights later.

Follow The Utah Jazz With KSL Sports

The Jazz return to Delta Center where they will host the Miami Heat (18-12) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+NBA League PassKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

KSL 5 TV Live

