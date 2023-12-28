George Hits Agbaji For High-Flying Third Quarter Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is showing why Utah Jazz officials are salivating over what he can accomplish with the basketball in his hands. George has a couple of highlight-worthy assists against New Orleans.

Utah looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, December 28.

Trailing 79-72, George lofted a perfectly placed pass to a cutting Second-year guard in Ochai Agbaji. The former Kansas Jayhawk rose up and threw the ball through the net with authority.

Coming off of the bench after missing six games with an injury, George has four points, five assists, and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

Utah trails the Pelicans 89-84 with 8:35 to play.

Pelicans Look To End Two-Game Home Skid

The Pels are seventh in the Western Conference and one game behind the sixth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. New Orleans has the 16th-best offensive rating (115.6) in the league and the eighth-highest defensive rating (113.3). They have lost back-to-back games home games, falling to Houston and Memphis.

The Jazz enters the matchup riding a three-game road winning streak. Utah had two road wins this season before beginning the current five-game swing.

Seven Pelicans average double-figures with Brandon Ingram’s 23.1 ppg leading the way. Former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williams is second with 22.3 points and 6.1 boards. Former Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum pours in 19.6 points a night on 46 percent shooting and 41.9 percent from deep.

The Jazz are 2-0 against New Orleans this season after consecutive home wins in late November. Utah bested the Pelicans 105-100 on November 25 before surviving with a 114-112 win two nights later.

The Jazz return to Delta Center where they will host the Miami Heat (18-12) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

