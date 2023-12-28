On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Enter Toughest Stretch Of Season Following Loss To Pelicans

Dec 28, 2023, 9:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following the 112-105 loss in New Orleans, the Utah Jazz look on to what could be the most difficult stretch of the season.

Things will not be getting easier for Utah in the new year as their schedule heats up with some of the NBA’s best.

Looking at the next nine games for the Jazz, there is only one game where Utah will be favored.

That is against the Detroit Pistons on January 3.

The other eight games see Miami, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Denver, Toronto, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Jazz beat Toronto on the road last week. So, they could very easily beat them again in Delta Center.

But, the other matchups are far from easy.

All of the teams in the upcoming stretch either sit near the top of the standings or have enough superstar play to overpower the Jazz.

Luckily for Utah, early-season injury problems seem to be in the rearview mirror. In fact, Will Hardy has had enough rotation pieces to play with that some players have gotten lost in the fold.

Talen Horton-Tucker did not see the court in San Antonio despite being cleared to play and Taylor Hendricks has gotten nothing but garbage time in the past week despite playing well in Markkanen’s absence.

After coming out on top in six of the last nine, how many wins can Utah escape with in the next nine?

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the Utah Jazz 2023-24 season? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz End Road Trip With Loss To New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will return home as their five-game road trip concluded with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-105.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George Hits Agbaji For High-Flying Third Quarter Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is showing why Utah Jazz officials are salivating over what he can accomplish with the basketball in his hands. George has a couple of highlight-worthy assists against New Orleans. Utah looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King […]

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Hits Corner Three As Jazz Battle Pelicans

Is Kessler Korner going to be the next fad in Salt Lake City? It will if second-year center Walker Kessler keeps knocking down threes.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Showing Off Youth In First Half At New Orleans

It's been transition basketball with limited defense on either end as the Jazz and Pelicans played a first-half track meet.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Frontcourt Duo Combine For Alley-Oop Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Moments after hitting a three, Utah Jazz all-star Lauri Markkanen found John Collins at the hoop for a rim-rocking first-quarter dunk. Utah (13-18) looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King Center on Thursday, December 28. RELATED: Markkanen Leads Utah […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaren Hall Named Starting Quarterback For Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are turning to Jaren Hall as the starting QB against the Packers.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Utah Jazz Enter Toughest Stretch Of Season Following Loss To Pelicans