Weber State Massacres Montana In Big Sky Opener

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State was in control from the opening tap, trailing for less than 90 seconds in a 93-63 win over ththe e visiting Grizzlies.

Weber State (8-4, 1-0) opened Big Sky Conference play against the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1) in the Dee Events Center on Thursday, December 28.

Blaise Threat led four Wildcat double-digit scorers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Steven Verplancken, Dillon Jones, and Dyson Koehler each finished with 15. Koehler was a perfect 4-f0r-4 from the field with a trio of threes.

Weber State shot 57.4 percent as a team and made 9-of-12 shots from deep.

Te’Jon Sawyer led Montana with 13 points thanks to ten free throw attempts after he attempted just five field goals.

First Half

Viljami Vartiainen hit an early three to give the Wildcats a 9-4 lead.

Midway through the half, Dillon Jones made a bid for a SportsCenter top-10 play on both ends. Jones raced to block a shot off the glass in transition and then hit a three on the other end to give his team a 12-9 lead with 10:40 to go.

Steven Verplancken’s second three gave WSU a 12-point lead.

The Wildcats shot 55.2 percent in the first half while knocking down 6-of-7 threes to build a 44-28 halftime advantage.

Second Half

Weber State’s lead ballooned to 18 in the second half when Blaise Threatt got to the basket for a layup.

Vartiainen’s second triple put his team up 21 with 13:35 to play.

A Dyson Koehler three gave Weber a 74-48 lead. It was the eighth three of the night for the Wildcats.

Weber State held on in the final minutes for its first Big Sky win of the season.

The Wildcats remain in Ogden to take on the Montana State Bobcats (5-6, 0-0) on Saturday, December 30. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. (MT).

