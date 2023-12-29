Riverdale police searching for foreign exchange student who may have been forcefully taken from home

RIVERDALE — Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Kai Zhuang, 17, who may have been forcefully taken from his home and is being held against his will.

Officers said Kai is a foreign exchange high school student studying in Utah. He is 5-foot-10, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Kai was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. Thursday. They did not know what clothing he was wearing but said he has been known to wear a green jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Utah’s Endangered Missing Advisory

The Endangered Missing Advisory is a system to rapidly disseminate information about a missing and/or endangered person to law enforcement agencies and the media. The Endangered Missing Advisory is a voluntary partnership between law enforcement and local broadcasters for notifying the public about a missing and endangered person. The advisories are initiated solely by Utah law enforcement agencies.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.