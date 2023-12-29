One critically injured in Taylorsville crash

TAYLORSVILLE — A man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

Sgt. Jacob Palmer with the Taylorsville Police Department said the man was the only person in the car when it crashed into a tree near 4400 S. Atherton Drive around 6:45 a.m.

He was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray with critical injuries. The man’s injuries were serious enough that police activated the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team.

Palmer said investigators are not sure if alcohol was involved, or if the man was drowsy.