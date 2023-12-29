On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former RSL Captain Damir Kreilach Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Dec 29, 2023, 9:49 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After Damir Kreilach and Real Salt Lake parted ways earlier this week, it was announced that the former RSL captain will be taking his talents up north.

Kreilach signed a two-year deal with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Kreilach will be 36 years old when his contract expires.

Vancouver’s sporting director Axel Schuster spoke highly of Kreilach and the time he spent in Utah.

“We are very pleased to welcome Damir and his family to our club and city,” said Schuster. “Everybody in MLS knows what Damir brings to the table. He is an experienced player, a competitor, and a leader. In our conversations with Damir, we could feel his hunger for another opportunity where he can bring his best skills and compete for some big goals. He is driven to help bring success to Vancouver.”

In Real Salt Lake’s 2023 season opener against the Whitecaps, Kreilach scored to put RSL up 2-1.

Real held on to win with the one-goal advantage.

Kreilach went on to score four goals on the season.

Kreilach played in Croatia and Berlin before coming to the States to play in the MLS.

For the first time in his career, Kreilach will suit up for an MLS team outside of Utah.

Vancouver will open its 2024 season against Charlotte on March 2.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Damir Kreilach signs with Vancouver? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Jaren Hall Vs. Jordan Love On Sunday Night Football

Jaren Hall and Jordan Love will lead the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in week 17 in a clash of Utah college products.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Explains Why BYU Revived Old Rivalry With Wyoming

BYU gets set to host an old conference rival for the first time in 13 years.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Massacres Montana In Big Sky Opener

Weber State was in control from the opening tap, trailing for less than 90 seconds in a 93-63 win over the visiting Grizzlies.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Enter Toughest Stretch Of Season Following Loss To Pelicans

Following the 112-105 loss in New Orleans, the Utah Jazz look on to what could be the most difficult stretch of the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz End Road Trip With Loss To New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will return home as their five-game road trip concluded with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-105.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George Hits Agbaji For High-Flying Third Quarter Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is showing why Utah Jazz officials are salivating over what he can accomplish with the basketball in his hands. George has a couple of highlight-worthy assists against New Orleans. Utah looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Former RSL Captain Damir Kreilach Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC