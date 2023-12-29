Former RSL Captain Damir Kreilach Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC

SALT LAKE CITY – After Damir Kreilach and Real Salt Lake parted ways earlier this week, it was announced that the former RSL captain will be taking his talents up north.

Kreilach signed a two-year deal with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Kreilach is now blue & white! 🔵⚪️ ‘Caps are pleased to announce that experienced midfielder and @MLS free agent, Damir Kreilach, has signed to a two-year contract through 2025 ✍️ Welcome to the club, Dami! #VWFC | #FIFTYTGTHR — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) December 29, 2023

Kreilach will be 36 years old when his contract expires.

Vancouver’s sporting director Axel Schuster spoke highly of Kreilach and the time he spent in Utah.

“We are very pleased to welcome Damir and his family to our club and city,” said Schuster. “Everybody in MLS knows what Damir brings to the table. He is an experienced player, a competitor, and a leader. In our conversations with Damir, we could feel his hunger for another opportunity where he can bring his best skills and compete for some big goals. He is driven to help bring success to Vancouver.”

In Real Salt Lake’s 2023 season opener against the Whitecaps, Kreilach scored to put RSL up 2-1.

Real held on to win with the one-goal advantage.

Kreilach went on to score four goals on the season.

good morning to Damir Kreilach and Damir Kreilach only pic.twitter.com/2etpLJs3Rz — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 26, 2023

Kreilach played in Croatia and Berlin before coming to the States to play in the MLS.

For the first time in his career, Kreilach will suit up for an MLS team outside of Utah.

Vancouver will open its 2024 season against Charlotte on March 2.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Damir Kreilach signs with Vancouver? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.