On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Mark Pope Explains Why BYU Revived Old Rivalry With Wyoming

Dec 29, 2023, 10:28 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – You have to go back 13 years to find the last time that BYU basketball faced Wyoming. That’s when the two programs were conference rivals in the Mountain West Conference.

A long, storied history exists between BYU (11-1) and Wyoming (7-5). Aside from in-state rivals Utah and Utah State, Wyoming is next in line for most games played against BYU with 174 meetings.

Saturday afternoon inside the Marriott Center rekindles the series and will stage the first hardwood meeting as non-conference foes. But it won’t be the only meeting between these two programs in hoops.

BYU basketball will make a return visit to Laramie in the 2024-25 season

BYU plans to make a return visit to Laramie next year in the “Double A” Arena Auditorium for the 2024-25 season.

Fifth-year head coach Mark Pope explained the decision for his staff to line up a home-and-home with the Pokes.

“It was a little bit later in the summer. I like the game because I think they’re good,” said Pope. “I think Coach (Jeff Linder) is unbelievable, and I think he does an incredible job. His run at Northern Colorado was exceptional. So I liked the game that way.”

If this year has shown us anything with non-conference scheduling for BYU as a Big 12 program, there will be only one true road game in the slate. That’s a standard operating procedure for teams in the Power Six.

The visit to Wyoming could be the lone road game on BYU’s non-conference schedule next year. It will be a rare opportunity for Wyoming to host a Power Six team in the “Double A.”

When BYU travels to Laramie in 2024, it will be Wyoming’s first home game against a Power Six team since 2019 versus Oregon State.

“I like that it’s a terrible place to go on the road. I mean, nobody wants to go there ever in the history of the world wants to go play at Wyoming. And I like that for our guys,” Pope said. “I think it’s a terrific challenge.”

Somewhere up above, legendary BYU football head coach LaVell Edwards, who said he’d rather lose and live in Provo than win and live in Laramie, is nodding his head to Mark Pope’s commentary on trips to Eastern Wyoming.

“It’s got some history and I think it’s fun for our fans,” said Pope. “So I think it’s going to be really good for us.”

Does the history play a role for BYU basketball in Saturday’s matchup?

That history might remain a thing for fans who lived those Big Monday night battles in the WAC and Mountain West Conference. For Pope’s BYU squad that looks to close out non-conference play with a 12-1 record before its inaugural Big 12 season, it’s the next game in front of them.

“It’s not in their soul. You hear stories, but you haven’t really lived through them. So it doesn’t mean as much. And I suspect for the Wyoming players, it’s somewhat similar. I don’t know if there are guys on that team who have a deep-seated understanding of the history of this rivalry,” Pope said. “But I do think it’s a great game because they’re a great team. I think they’re really good and I think they’re really explosive. I think they bring a lot to the table. It’s going to be a terrific game.”

No. 14 BYU vs. Wyoming

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Tip-off: 4 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Coverage begins at Noon with Cougar Sports Saturday)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Jaren Hall Vs. Jordan Love On Sunday Night Football

Jaren Hall and Jordan Love will lead the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in week 17 in a clash of Utah college products.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former RSL Captain Damir Kreilach Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC

After Damir Kreilach and RSL parted ways earlier this week, it was announced that Kreilach will be taking his talents to Vancouver.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Massacres Montana In Big Sky Opener

Weber State was in control from the opening tap, trailing for less than 90 seconds in a 93-63 win over the visiting Grizzlies.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Enter Toughest Stretch Of Season Following Loss To Pelicans

Following the 112-105 loss in New Orleans, the Utah Jazz look on to what could be the most difficult stretch of the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz End Road Trip With Loss To New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will return home as their five-game road trip concluded with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-105.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George Hits Agbaji For High-Flying Third Quarter Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is showing why Utah Jazz officials are salivating over what he can accomplish with the basketball in his hands. George has a couple of highlight-worthy assists against New Orleans. Utah looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Mark Pope Explains Why BYU Revived Old Rivalry With Wyoming