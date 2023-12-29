How To Watch Jaren Hall Vs. Jordan Love On Sunday Night Football
Dec 29, 2023, 10:47 AM
MINNEAPOLIS – Jaren Hall and Jordan Love will lead the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in week 17 in a clash of Utah college products.
Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How To Watch Vikings Vs. Packers Football Game
Minnesota hosts Green Bay in U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31.
RELATED: Jaren Hall Named Starting Quarterback For Minnesota Vikings
Ready to ring in the New Year Sunday night at @usbankstadium 🎊 pic.twitter.com/AkQq0a6qCv
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2023
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Sunday Night Football game:
What Channel Is Sunday Night Football On?
The Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers football game will be televised on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. (MDT).
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah
Ways to Wach:
Television
Putting in the work for a big challenge on Sunday.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/dxFBIrcyIj
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2023
Streaming
Mobile/Streaming Devices
Online
Mobile
