On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Jaren Hall Vs. Jordan Love On Sunday Night Football

Dec 29, 2023, 10:47 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

MINNEAPOLIS – Jaren Hall and Jordan Love will lead the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in week 17 in a clash of Utah college products.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How To Watch Vikings Vs. Packers Football Game

Minnesota hosts Green Bay in U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31.

RELATED: Jaren Hall Named Starting Quarterback For Minnesota Vikings

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Sunday Night Football game:

What Channel Is Sunday Night Football On?

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers football game will be televised on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Wach:

Television

NBC

Streaming

Fubo

NFL+

YouTube TV

Peacock

Mobile/Streaming Devices

NBC App

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Vikings vs. Packers? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mark Pope Explains Why BYU Revived Old Rivalry With Wyoming

BYU gets set to host an old conference rival for the first time in 13 years.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former RSL Captain Damir Kreilach Signs With Vancouver Whitecaps FC

After Damir Kreilach and RSL parted ways earlier this week, it was announced that Kreilach will be taking his talents to Vancouver.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Massacres Montana In Big Sky Opener

Weber State was in control from the opening tap, trailing for less than 90 seconds in a 93-63 win over the visiting Grizzlies.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Enter Toughest Stretch Of Season Following Loss To Pelicans

Following the 112-105 loss in New Orleans, the Utah Jazz look on to what could be the most difficult stretch of the season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz End Road Trip With Loss To New Orleans Pelicans

The Utah Jazz will return home as their five-game road trip concluded with a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-105.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

George Hits Agbaji For High-Flying Third Quarter Slam

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George is showing why Utah Jazz officials are salivating over what he can accomplish with the basketball in his hands. George has a couple of highlight-worthy assists against New Orleans. Utah looks to continue a three-game winning streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at the Smoothie King […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

How To Watch Jaren Hall Vs. Jordan Love On Sunday Night Football