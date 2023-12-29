How To Watch Jaren Hall Vs. Jordan Love On Sunday Night Football

MINNEAPOLIS – Jaren Hall and Jordan Love will lead the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in week 17 in a clash of Utah college products.

Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How To Watch Vikings Vs. Packers Football Game

Minnesota hosts Green Bay in U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 31.

RELATED: Jaren Hall Named Starting Quarterback For Minnesota Vikings

Ready to ring in the New Year Sunday night at @usbankstadium 🎊 pic.twitter.com/AkQq0a6qCv — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 29, 2023

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Sunday Night Football game:

What Channel Is Sunday Night Football On?

The Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers football game will be televised on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Wach:

Television

NBC

Putting in the work for a big challenge on Sunday.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/dxFBIrcyIj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 29, 2023

Streaming

Fubo

NFL+

YouTube TV

Peacock

Mobile/Streaming Devices

NBC App

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like how to watch Vikings vs. Packers? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.