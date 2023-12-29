On the Site:
BYU Moves Up 3 Spots, Utah Men Threatening In Latest Top 25

Dec 29, 2023, 2:32 PM

PROVO, Utah – The 11-1 BYU Cougars men’s basketball team jumped three spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings after a blowout win over Bellarmine.

The Utah Utes (9-2) received 45 votes. The Cougars’ only loss came against Utah at the Huntsman Center on December 9.

BYU ends its non-conference schedule when they face the Wyoming Cowboys at the Marriott Center on Saturday, December 30. The Cougars lead the nation in threes made per game (12.8) after hitting a season-high 16 against Bellarmine.

Utah opens Pac-12 play for the final time against the Washington State Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday, December 29. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (MT).

AP Week Eight Top 25

  1. Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) Big Ten
  2. Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) Big 12
  3. Houston Cougars (12-0) Big 12
  4. Arizona Wildcats (9-2) Pac-12
  5. UConn Huskies (11-2) Big East
  6. Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) SEC
  7. Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) American Athletic Conference
  8. Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) SEC
  9. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) ACC
  10. Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3) Big East
  11. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) Big Ten
  12. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) Big12
  13. Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) West Coast Conference
  14. BYU Cougars (11-1) Big 12

Find KSL Sports coverage of Brigham Young University Athletics here. 

  1. Colorado State Rams (11-1) Mountain West
  2. Duke Blue Devils (8-3) ACC
  3. Baylor Bears (10-2) Big 12
  4. Clemson Tigers (10-1) ACC
  5. Memphis Tigers (10-2) American Athletic Conference
  6. James Madison Dukes (12-0) Sun Belt
  7. Texas Longhorns (9-2) Big 12
  8. Creighton Blue Jays (9-3) Big East
  9. Wisconsin Badgers (9-3) Big Ten
  10. Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) SEC
  11. Providence Friars (11-2) Big East

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Auburn 122, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 28, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 12, San Diego St. 11, Ohio St. 10, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.

Follow Local Colleges With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

