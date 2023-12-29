BYU Moves Up 3 Spots, Utah Men Threatening In Latest Top 25

PROVO, Utah – The 11-1 BYU Cougars men’s basketball team jumped three spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings after a blowout win over Bellarmine.

The Utah Utes (9-2) received 45 votes. The Cougars’ only loss came against Utah at the Huntsman Center on December 9.

BYU ends its non-conference schedule when they face the Wyoming Cowboys at the Marriott Center on Saturday, December 30. The Cougars lead the nation in threes made per game (12.8) after hitting a season-high 16 against Bellarmine.

Utah opens Pac-12 play for the final time against the Washington State Cougars at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday, December 29. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (MT).

AP Week Eight Top 25

Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) Big Ten Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) Big 12 Houston Cougars (12-0) Big 12 Arizona Wildcats (9-2) Pac-12 UConn Huskies (11-2) Big East Tennessee Volunteers (9-3) SEC Florida Atlantic Owls (10-2) American Athletic Conference Kentucky Wildcats (9-2) SEC North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) ACC Marquette Golden Eagles (10-3) Big East Illinois Fighting Illini (9-2) Big Ten Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) Big12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3) West Coast Conference BYU Cougars (11-1) Big 12

Colorado State Rams (11-1) Mountain West Duke Blue Devils (8-3) ACC Baylor Bears (10-2) Big 12 Clemson Tigers (10-1) ACC Memphis Tigers (10-2) American Athletic Conference James Madison Dukes (12-0) Sun Belt Texas Longhorns (9-2) Big 12 Creighton Blue Jays (9-3) Big East Wisconsin Badgers (9-3) Big Ten Ole Miss Rebels (12-0) SEC Providence Friars (11-2) Big East

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Auburn 122, Colorado 64, Miami 51, Utah 45, Virginia 28, Iowa St. 21, Nevada 13, Texas A&M 12, San Diego St. 11, Ohio St. 10, Michigan St. 8, Villanova 6, New Mexico 6, Northwestern 5, Dayton 4, Grand Canyon 3, South Carolina 2, Mississippi St. 2, Alabama 2, Princeton 1.

